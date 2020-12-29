Cotton Bowl looks to be a high scoring affair between Oklahoma and Florida

article

Deep in the heart of Texas, get ready for a good old fashion shootout.

While it’s easy to see why this looks to be a game that should be high scoring, there will be plenty of intrigue to finish out a chaotic season for No. 6 Oklahoma and No, 7 Florida in the annual Cotton Bowl clash on Wednesday night (8 p.m., ESPN) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners enter the game on a seven-game win streak that includes a 27-21 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game at JerryWorld on Dec. 19. That win came with no small dose of revenge as the Cyclones beat the Sooners 37-30 in early October which effectively eliminated the Sooners from the National Championship playoff picture.

Florida meanwhile had been riding a wave of momentum before an upset loss to LSU in its final regular season game. The Gators almost recovered, falling just short of Alabama in the SEC title game. Without the ultimate prize still on the table, several Gators have opted out of the Cotton Bowl to focus on the NFL Draft- including potential first round tight end Kyle Pitts.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Sooners are 3-point favorites with a money line of -154. (A $154 bet would pay out $100.) The Gators are +135 (a $100 bet pays $135) with the over-under of 70 which indicates a high scoring affair. Against the number this year, the Sooners are 7-3 but have split over/under evenly at 5-5. The Gators meanwhile are 5-5-1 against the spread, including a huge upset loss to LSU. Florida has gone over the margin 7-of-11 times.

The history

It should be noted that anyone searching for a trend in the matchups between these teams needs to move on. Only once have these two storied programs met and that came on January 8, 2009 in the BCS Championship game in Miami. On that night, Florida walked out with a 24-14 win and its third National Title with Urban Meyer as the head coach.

The storylines to watch

The Sooners will be at full strength offensively and will lean heavily on the arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler. The freshman has thrown for 2,784 yards and 25 touchdowns this season and is ranked 10th nationally in both categories. Against a Gators defense that has struggled in the secondary all season to the tune of 258.3 yards per game, this looks to be something Rattler can expect to exploit.

Senior Kyle Trask of course has been next to unstoppable this year and the lead the nation in both touchdowns (43) and yards (4,125), on the way to setting eight school records. The Gators still have plenty of talent at the receiver and tight end positions however the loss of Pitts, Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland, the question remains will that be enough.

