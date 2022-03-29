NCAA Tournament odds: Opening lines for men's Final Four

article

The Final Four teams – Villanova, Kansas (three each), Duke (five) and North Carolina (six) – have combined to win 17 men's national basketball championships.

Who will claim the 2021-22 title?

Here's everything you need to know about the NCAA men's basketball tournament odds for the Final Four — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and results (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Villanova (30-7) vs. No. 1 Kansas (32-6), 6:09 p.m. ET, TBS

Point spread: Kansas -4.5 (Kansas favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Villanova covers)

Moneyline: Kansas -213 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Villanova +155 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 133 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 North Carolina (28-9) vs. No. 2 Duke (32-6), 8:49 p.m. ET, TBS

Point spread: Duke -4 (Duke favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise North Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Duke -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); North Carolina +145 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 151 points scored by both teams combined

"You can’t be too surprised about these teams making the Final Four," FOX Bet Sports Trader AJ Devine said. "They’re all consistently at the top of the recruiting rankings and no one would argue that each team has one of the top handful of coaches in the country.

"UNC is the surprise after their slightly underwhelming regular season, but if the Tar Heels can keep up their hot shooting and solid defense, they can certainly pull off another upset against Duke to get to the championship game."

It's hard to imagine a school with three national titles being a surprise pick, but Devine likes Bill Self's Jayhawks to cut down the nets on April 4.

"With all of the other interesting storylines this March, it seems like Kansas has flown a bit under the radar – they’re currently our lowest liability in the futures event out of the four remaining teams," Devine said. "But to me, the Jayhawks are the most balanced team remaining and they’re my pick to win it all. I think they’ve got a favorable matchup against Villanova – especially now that (Villanova's) Justin Moore won’t be available ."

When you're ready to make a wager or two on the Final Four, head on over to FOX Bet .

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

Advertisement

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).