Cardinals try to secure playoff berth against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have their destiny in their own hands. The road they would have to take, however, could be awfully bumpy to get there.

If the Cardinals win the next two games or a combination of one win and a Chicago Bears loss, they will return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. However, those two games are against divisional opponents that figure to make the job awfully difficult, starting on Saturday when Arizona will host the injury-depleted San Francisco 49ers (4:30, Prime Video) at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona is 7-7 against the spread this year with San Francisco at 5-9, the second worst mark in the league ahead of only Dallas’ 4-10 mark.

The history

Arizona won the last meeting between the two on Opening Day as Kyler Murray threw for one touchdown, rushed for 91 yards and another score in the Cardinals 24-20 win. Kenyan Drake’s one yard run with 5:03 to play proved to be the game winner for Arizona.

The 49ers lead the series 31-27 overall. Arizona, however, has won 10 of the last 13 games between the two dating back to the 2014 season.

The storylines to watch

After a three-game losing streak that pushed the Cardinals to the brink of playoff extinction, Arizona has bounced back with two very solid wins against the Giants (26-7) and Eagles (33-26.) Murray had his best day as a passer, throwing for 406 yards and three touchdowns while posting a 127.8 quarterback rating. DeAndre Hopkins was stellar, catching nine passes for 169 yards and the game-winning 20 yard touchdown pass from Murray with 7:17 to go. Arizona can be streaky, but they need to ride this momentum if they want to get into the tournament.

On the flip side, the 49ers are a battered mess right now. At 5-9, San Francisco will become the second straight Super Bowl participant from the NFC West not to make the playoff the following season. A large portion of that is the injury situation at quarterback, which has seen Jimmy Garoppolo miss most of the season with multiple injuries and now Nick Mullens is out with a right elbow injury that could require Tommy John surgery. The 49ers added well-traveled quarterback Josh Rosen to the roster to backup third stringer C.J. Beathard, who will get the start on Saturday. Raheem Mostert is expected to miss the final two games of the San Francisco season due to a high ankle sprain.

