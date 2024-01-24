Bills fans donating to kicker's favorite cat rescue charity despite field goal miss

article

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass is getting support after his missed field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoffs.

Many from the Bills' passionate fanbase are donating to one of Bass’ favorite charities, Ten Lives, a cat rescue organization based in Blasdell, New York, the New York Post reported.

Bass serves as an ambassador for the group, which has received $22 donations. The group shared with USA Today that so far, they have collected more than 600 donations exceeding $14,000.

Bass deactivated his social media accounts after he allegedly received death threats and harassment from some upset about Sunday’s game.

But despite the negativity, the 26-year-old is gaining support.

Ten Lives took to Instagram to rally around Bass writing "WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name."

"Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone."

