Barbie dolls to honor Venus Williams, other star athletes

Venus Williams and several star athletes will be honored with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls made in their likeness as part of a new project by Mattel, Inc.

Other athletes depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez, and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

FILE-Venus Williams of the United States returns a shot to Diana Shnaider of Russia during her women's singles match during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 19, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

This new Barbie doll collection celebrates role model athletes who have "broken boundaries" and encouraged girls to continue playing sports.

"Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos," Williams said in a statement via a Mattel, Inc. release.

The new athlete doll line joins other sports-themed collections from the Barbie brand, including the 2024 Soccer Doll Assortment, the Gymnast Playset, and the Barbie Inspiring Women Kristi Yamaguchi doll.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.






