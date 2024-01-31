5 Best Ways to Do a 100% Free Reverse Phone Lookup Online

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Have you ever experienced the curiosity of receiving a call or message from an unfamiliar number and wondering where it came from? A convenient solution to this is using a free reverse phone lookup service, which allows you to identify the owner of the phone number.

These reverse phone lookup services can prove beneficial, as many online tools are available that simplify discovering who contacted you. However, it’s essential to exercise caution because many websites offering free reverse phone lookup services aren’t truly free. They often attempt to coax valuable personal information out of users or require payment for their services.

What Is a Free Reverse Phone Lookup?

Instead of searching for someone's phone number based on their name, you can start with the phone number and use a reverse lookup service to find out who they are. This is useful when you receive a call from an unknown caller or have a phone number but no other details. This method allows you to identify the person behind the phone number with no hassle.

How to Do a Free Reverse Phone Lookup

While it may be difficult to obtain extensive information from an unpublished result, you can still determine if a phone number belongs to a cell phone or landline and the city in which it is registered. Typically, personal phone numbers are more likely to be unpublished, whereas most business numbers should provide comprehensive details.

Although free reverse phone lookup services may appear simple, they’re often challenging to find due to deceptive websites. These sites initially offer free reverse phone lookup services but later charge customers.

It’s advisable to avoid websites that require your email address or other personal information for a reverse phone lookup service. This caution especially applies to sites that display a progress bar during an extended search process.

A legitimate reverse phone lookup should only take a moment. If the search takes several minutes, the website is attempting to maintain your interest so that you will ultimately pay for the data.

Reputable websites like BeenVerified or Intelius offer reliable services for reverse phone lookups. To start a search, simply input the full 10-digit number and click the Search button. The results should be available shortly, providing details such as the name, address, and phone type (cellphone or landline) associated with that number.

Searching for a phone number will usually yield a "No results found" message. However, if you have information about whether it’s a cell or landline number and which city it is registered in, you may obtain additional information.

Personal phone numbers are typically not publicly listed. Comprehensive information about most company numbers can usually be obtained through these services.

5 Ways to Look Up a Phone Number for Free

People Search Engines: Best for Free Reverse Phone Lookups

People search engines offer the convenience of conducting a free reverse phone lookup with a person's name. One can easily find cell phone numbers online using a people finder tool. These platforms gather extensive details about individuals, encompassing their phone numbers and their full names, addresses, email addresses, employment history, and familial connections.

These websites allow users to conduct searches based on the information they already possess. For instance, if you have a particular phone number in mind or are aware of someone's name, email address, username, or physical address, you can effortlessly uncover ownership details.

By utilizing these sites to locate relatives and neighbors; it’s even possible to discover the contact information of someone's brother solely through knowledge of his sister's name. The abundance of data these platforms provide enables users to explore various connections and expand their search beyond initial parameters.

Two excellent examples of websites that offer personal information can be found at no cost. However, if you're willing to pay, both BeenVerified and Intelius offer more personal details.

Social Media: Track a Number and Other Personal Information

If you're unfamiliar with someone's name, there are specific platforms where you can conduct a free reverse phone lookup by using their name. Across the globe, social media sites have billions of active users who often use these platforms to communicate and even exchange phone numbers. By simply inputting the individual's name into the search function, you can uncover various results.

Certain individuals might choose to keep their social media profiles private. In such cases, it may be necessary for you to connect with them on the platform before gaining access to their personal information. Some individuals maintain open profiles and willingly share their contact details for others to view.

If you know a person's name, it’s possible to perform a free search for their phone number on select platforms.

Web Search Engine: Find Cell Phone Numbers Across Multiple Sites

For finding phone numbers, whether they’re mobile, landline, or toll-free numbers, one option is to use a search engine. For instance, you can search for an 800 number by entering the term "800 number" or find a company's phone number by searching for "contact us" followed by their name (such as XYZ's support contact number).

If you need to track a cell phone number, conducting a free reverse phone lookup using Google or another search engine can be very helpful. This method allows you to use the vast resources of the internet when searching for a cell phone directory.

In cases where a telephone number is posted on platforms like blogs, websites, public job profiles, or other people search engines not mentioned above, you’ll most likely come across it in your search results. From there onwards, additional research on that specific site may reveal the owner of the number and possibly provide their email address or other forms of contact information like physical addresses.

It’s indeed possible to discover both cell and landline numbers through the use of search engines. For example purposes again: typing in "800 number" will lead you towards finding an 800-number while typing in "contact us" followed by XYZ (for XYZ's support line) will help locate their particular contact details just as effectively.

Use a Site Built for Finding Cell Phone Number Information

These services are widely recognized for their ability to help find a person's phone number or vice versa (finding a phone number based on a person's name).

While the aforementioned method is effective in locating cell phone numbers, it may not always yield the desired results. In such instances, there are dedicated websites that specialize in uncovering phone numbers and providing information about their owners.

Both landline numbers and cell phone numbers can be searched using these services, as they have been proven to work effectively regardless of whether you're looking for a number based on someone's name or trying to find the associated details for a given number.

InfoTracer : Although it doesn’t offer free services, it searches over half a billion mobile numbers to associate a name with the cell phone number.

NumLookup : This service allows you to view the person's name and identify the current carrier associated with the number. Beyond making calls and sending texts, the phone number might be linked to the individual's social media accounts, providing additional details such as age, address, and household members.

USPhonebook : This simple website enables you to look up a telephone number to discover its owner or search for a name to find the corresponding phone number. It also provides information on potential relatives.

Spy Dialer: Obtain the owner's name and the location of the area code. You can listen to the person's voicemail message and its phonetics.

Find a Cell Number With Just a Username

Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Patreon, Facebook, and Reddit are just a handful of the platforms it provides support for. You can continue your search for an individual's phone number on these websites.

Using a consistent username across all platforms is common practice. Discovering this username can assist in locating all of their online accounts. This serves as an excellent starting point for potentially finding their phone number at a later time.

The website displays which websites already have a particular username in use and also provides direct links to those sites. You can further pursue your search for an individual's phone number on various platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, Medium, Patreon, Facebook and Reddit, among others that are supported by this tool.

12 Best Paid Reverse Phone Lookup Sites

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

PeopleLooker - Best for Quick Results

Spokeo - Best to Identify Spam & Scam Callers

PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Services

TruthFinder - Best for Searching the Deep Web - Best for Searching the Deep Web

Intelius - Best for Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate - Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

US Search - Best for Beginners

CocoFinder - Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup - Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup

Whitepages - Best for Efficient Reverse Phone Lookup

USPhoneLookup - Trusted US Phone Directory

Truecaller - Global Caller Identification App

BeenVerified - Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site Overall

BeenVerified , a well-known online service for background checks and public records searches, offers users the ability to obtain information about individuals using various search criteria, such as phone numbers. A standout feature of BeenVerified is its reverse phone lookup tool, allowing users to gather details about the owner of a particular number.

Using BeenVerified's reverse phone lookup feature is straightforward. To start a search, users simply enter the desired phone number into either the search bar on BeenVerified's homepage or the dedicated section specifically designed for reverse phone lookups.

Once the user has entered their chosen phone number, BeenVerified's search tool combs through an extensive source consisting of public records from sources like social media profiles and court documents. This thorough search enables it to generate a comprehensive report that provides detailed insights into who owns that number.

When using the reverse phone lookup feature provided by BeenVerified, the resulting report usually contains a variety of details pertaining to the individual who owns the phone number. This includes their name, address, email address, social media profiles, and any records related to criminal and traffic or civil activities they may have been involved in.

Such information can be valuable for different reasons, such as reconnecting with lost friends or family members, or confirming the identity of a caller.

Pros:

The mobile app is user-friendly

Offers social media details

The cancelation process is straightforward

Cons:

The search process may be time-consuming

Report quantity is restricted

Free trials aren’t available

Pricing

BeenVerified presents various membership options that grant users access to its background check services. Rather than offering the ability to buy individual searches, they provide two membership plans. The first plan is a one-month membership priced at $29.99 per month, while the second option is a three-month membership available for $19.49 per month .

PeopleLooker - Best for Quick Results

PeopleLooker offers a convenient reverse phone lookup feature that allows users to gather information about a phone number through the search bar on their website. By utilizing this service, individuals can access various details associated with the phone number, such as the owner's name, address, email address, and other contact information.

This feature proves useful for those seeking to reconnect with old friends or family members or for individuals aiming to identify unknown callers.

PeopleLooker's reverse phone lookup is designed with user-friendliness in mind and provides a seamless navigation experience. Users simply need to input the desired phone number and receive instant results containing all relevant information.

This service extends advanced search options and membership plans that enhance efficiency. Users can filter results based on location or name parameters, which significantly streamlines finding specific details more promptly.

In summary, PeopleLooker's reverse phone lookup tool presents an effective solution for providing data about any telephone number quickly and effortlessly. With its intuitive interface and additional search filters, users are empowered to obtain relevant information tailored to their specific needs swiftly.

Pros:

Attractive user interface

User-friendly design

Confidential search functionality

Mobile apps available for both Android and iOS

Cons:

Lack of live chat support

Requests take a considerable amount of time to process

Additional charges may apply for certain information

Pricing

PeopleLooker offers two pricing options to cater to your preferences. You can select the plan that best suits your needs.

The initial plan is the 1-Month option, priced at $23.99 per month. This plan includes various benefits such as unlimited reports, sex offender searches, property lookups, phone and email searches, criminal and traffic records, and more.

The following plan is the 3-Month option, billed at $19.19 per month , lasting for a total of 3 months. It's important to note that you’re charged for the entire 3-month duration upfront, which is why the monthly cost is lower than the one-month plan.

Spokeo - Best to Identify Spam & Scam Callers

Spokeo is a web-based platform that offers phone number lookup services. It searches through many phone directories and white pages, providing users with the information. By conducting a simple search using a 10-digit phone number, Spokeo can reveal the caller's identity, location, pictures, and even their social media profiles.

To avail of these features on Spokeo, all you need to do is enter the desired phone number in the search bar and let the website handle the rest. However, in-depth reports on Spokeo come at a cost. Monthly subscription costs $19.95 per month or if you opt for 3-month plan then it would cost $14.95/mo, billed $44.85.

Pros

Cost-effective

Simple to navigate

Downloadable PDFs

Cons

Exclusive to the United States

Occasional gaps in information

Restricted searches on government records

Pricing

Spokeo offers cost-effective monthly subscription options and the ability to search for individual phone numbers.

Here’s a list of the monthly subscription costs:

PeopleFinders - Best for Professional Services

PeopleFinders is a well-established company that provides a comprehensive service for conducting reverse phone lookups. The platform itself is very user-friendly, with a quick and simple search feature that can deliver relevant results in mere seconds.

PeopleFinders grants you access to an individual's full name, current and previous addresses, and any available background details such as criminal and traffic records or past arrests.

One notable aspect of PeopleFinders is its extensive source depth, which includes landline and mobile phone numbers. You can try out the site for free and perform multiple searches before deciding whether to upgrade your membership. PeopleFinders stands out as an excellent choice for conducting reverse phone lookups due to its intuitive interface, vast source, and affordable pricing.

Pros

Over two decades of experience

Excellent customer service

Simple to use

Cons

Exclusive to the United States

Don’t conduct social media searches

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable options for both short-term and long-term users. You can purchase a single phone lookup report at a low price, ranging from $1 to $1.95 per report.

If you prefer a longer membership, here are the monthly packages available along with their corresponding costs:

TruthFinder : Best for Searching the Deep Web

TruthFinder offers a comprehensive range of services, including add-on service of dark web search. Along with its ability to locate individuals, you can use TruthFinder to discover what personal information about yourself is accessible online. In situations where you have doubts about a caller's intentions, TruthFinder can assist in identifying them.

For reverse phone lookup sites, TruthFinder stands out as an exceptional choice. It excels at providing reliable information on telephone numbers through its access to multiple sources. This US-based service isn’t only reliable but also affordable.

Aside from revealing the identity of unknown callers, TruthFinder goes above and beyond by offering a wealth of additional information. Its extensive source connects individuals' names with records from law enforcement agencies, court files, and other publicly available data sourced from social media platforms.

By conducting searches on the dark web, TruthFinder aids in uncovering potential suspicious callers that might cause concern for you. It allows you to gain insight into what personal details others may discover about you online.

Pros

Affordable phone lookup service fees

Excellent dark web add-on available

Comprehensive reports

Cons

Additional charges for in-depth reports

Reports take a few minutes to generate

Results are limited to the United States

Pricing

TruthFinder offers a monthly reverse phone lookup service priced at $4.99, granting users unlimited lookups each month. However, it should be noted that this service only provides limited information.

If you desire more comprehensive details about a specific phone number, additional payment is required. Below is a comprehensive list of available package options for your consideration.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Intelius : Best Phone Number Lookup Site for Ease of Use

Intelius offers a plethora of information when conducting a phone number search, such as the current location, history, and type of the phone. Widely recognized as one of the best reverse phone lookup services , Intelius has been gathering comprehensive public data since 2003 and is highly regarded for its reliable results.

Finding a person's name associated with a mobile number on this platform is effortless. Simply navigate to the Phone option above the search bar and input the desired mobile number for instant results. Intelius' algorithm outperforms its competitors in terms of speed.

When using Intelius to search for a phone number, you can expect detailed information including the current location, previous locations, and type of phone. For more in-depth insights about this service, please refer to our comprehensive review on Intelius.

Pros

A well-established company

Unlimited phone number searches

Swift generation of results

Cons

Output is limited to the United States

The pricing plan lacks transparency

Additional fees for other services

Pricing

Intelius has a somewhat ambiguous pricing system. When you make this purchase, you’re entitled to unlimited searches for phone numbers. However, to obtain detailed information, an additional fee is required. There are alternative plans offered by Intelius called Intelius Premier that grant access to all of their lookup features.

>> Consider Reverse Phone Lookup Service of Intelius >>

Instant Checkmate : Best for Largest Phone Number Lookup Directory

Instant Checkmate ensures the privacy of its users by covering every public source, eliminating the need to conceal your identity while using the site. In terms of phone number search services, Instant Checkmate outshines its competitors with its extensive collection of public records.

When you use Instant Checkmate to look up a phone number, you can discover who called you and their location. A comprehensive profile of the person linked to that specific phone number is readily accessible.

Pros

Produces precise results

Boasts an extensive source of public records

Offers advanced search filters

Cons

Search process has a duration

Subscription fees are comparatively elevated

Doesn’t offer individual reports

Pricing

One drawback of Instant Checkmate is its higher cost compared to other reverse phone lookup services. However, it offers excellent value in the long term. The membership includes access to all Instant Checkmate services.

1-month unlimited reports plan – $35.12 per month

3-month unlimited reports plan – $28.09 per month

With its offerings of lookups, and white pages, this platform sets itself apart from the competition by offering more affordable rates. Before we delve into pricing details, let's inspect its user interface and functionality.

US Search : Best Reverse Phone Lookup Site for Beginners

The website of US Search is visually attractive and simple to navigate. As a new user, you can search with the assistance of a step-by-step guide.

US Search has established its presence in the market for people search tools for over twenty years. Unlike other services mentioned here, US Search primarily concentrates on assisting individuals in finding their long-lost friends and family members.

Pros

Rapid results generation

Source with the longest lifespan in the market

Reasonably priced

Cons

Straightforward form presentations

Pricing

US Search offers a reasonably priced monthly subscription option.

CocoFinder - Best for Comprehensive Phone Lookup

CocoFinder holds a significant standing as an exceptionally trustworthy and all-encompassing platform for reverse number searches, facilitating the identification of callers without the need to answer the phone. It provides access to valuable details pertaining to any given number, including the name of the caller, their residential address, email address, social media accounts, dating profiles, and more.

Pros

Tutorials are provided for new users

Unlimited inquiries at no cost

Cons

Necessity for a secure network

Pricing

The pricing information and packages for CocoFinder aren’t easily understood, but the platform offers a complimentary service for reverse phone lookup.

Whitepages - Best for Efficient Reverse Phone Lookup

Whitepages is the ultimate tool for conducting reverse phone lookups. It allows users to gain in-depth insights into the caller's background through comprehensive reports that include scam ratings, criminal and traffic records, and other relevant information.

Pros

Rapid processing speed

Detailed caller ID reports

Straightforward interface

Cons

Limited to US numbers

Free search provides restricted information

Pricing:

Begin with Premium Plans starting at $4.99 for 20 Premium Searches

USPhoneLookup - Trusted US Phone Directory

USPhoneLookup provides a quick and simple way to search for reverse phone numbers. The platform features a user-friendly interface that allows unlimited searches. These searches are sourced from various public records, including government agencies, public directories, and extensive online datasets.

Pros

Prompt service

User-friendly interface

Searches are free of charge

Cons

Lacks customer support service

Pricing

Depending on your requirements, USPhoneLookup provides both free and paid options for conducting reverse phone lookups.

Free Reverse Lookup

Enter a phone number to view a limited preview of available information.

Preview includes phone type, location, carrier, and name (if available).

No charges or sign-up required.

Full report isn’t provided, making it suitable for basic checks to confirm area code or identify the number.

Paid Plans

USPhoneLookup offers three different paid subscription options, including comprehensive reports.

Lite – $0.99 per report

Standard – $2.99 per report

Unlimited – $4.99 monthly subscription

Truecaller - Global Caller Identification App

Truecaller revolutionizes the way caller identification works. Within seconds, you can uncover the enigma of incoming calls using only a phone number. The process is smooth, eliminating any need for complicated steps. While registration is required on the desktop site, the mobile version goes one step further by instantly revealing caller names without hassle.

Pros

Expansive source with comprehensive information

User-friendly and approachable

Cons

Registration is a prerequisite for usage

Comprehensive information is accessible only with a premium account

Pricing

Basic plan is free for a lifetime.

Premium plan begins at $10.99 per month with discounts for yearly payments.

Is It Legal to Find Someone by Their Phone Number?

To effectively identify the caller, it’s advisable to inquire about their identity. Legitimate callers should have no issue disclosing this information. However, if the individual hesitates or refuses to provide their name, it’s best to end the call.

It’s crucial to understand that not all methods of uncovering a caller's identity are lawful. If you’re being harassed and wish to ascertain the identity of the person bothering you, it’s recommended that you reach out to your local police department. They possess the necessary resources and expertise to track down the caller and take suitable measures.

Free Reverse Phone Lookup - FAQs

How Do You Find Out Who Is Calling You From a Certain Number?

Finding online reverse phone lookup services is simple and convenient. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the top options available. These websites and applications allow you to search for information based on phone numbers. Discover some of the most notable platforms in this field from our selection.

Can Google Search for a Phone Number?

Regrettably, Google has disabled this functionality as it raised concerns regarding privacy violations. Fortunately, there are alternative services available that excel at gathering information about unfamiliar phone numbers compared to Google's capabilities.

Previously, individuals could use Google to search for phone numbers and uncover details about the individual associated with said number. Although Google still offers this service, users now need to explicitly request access to it.

Is There a Free Way to Look up a Phone Number?

All the tools mentioned below have access to a source that’s likely larger than Google's. Every platform we included in this article offers free reverse phone number lookup. However, there’s also a paid option available, which we discussed as well. Some of these platforms even provide unlimited and thorough phone number lookups for free.

All the tools listed here have the advantage of having a source that’s probably larger than Google's.

Can You Be Traced Through a Phone Call?

A Faraday cage can prevent a cell phone's signal from being detected, thus making it impossible to trace. The origin of a landline or mobile phone call can be determined through the process of tracing.

If you want to identify the owner of a specific phone number , contacting the corresponding service provider is necessary. By triangulating the positions of the cell towers used by a mobile phone, we can determine its current location.

Placing a cell phone inside a Faraday cage effectively blocks its signal and renders it untraceable.

Can You Tell if Your Cell Phone Is Being Monitored?

Certainly, it’s possible to determine if a cell phone is being spied upon. You just need to observe the following indicators:

Rapid depletion of battery life

Frequent random reboots of the phone

Hearing unusual sounds during calls

Device overheating even when not in use

Receiving strange incoming text messages

Conclusion

Conducting a reverse phone number search is a straightforward and speedy if you possess the resources. A phone number lookup can provide more than just the person's name, it can help identify mysterious callers.

The best part is, you don't need to spend any money. Our preferred choices for top-notch background check services are BeenVerified and PeopleLooker . They offer comprehensive reports and relevant results, among other valuable features. Select the reverse phone lookup tool that aligns with your preferences and unveil the identity of unknown callers today!

