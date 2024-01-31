12 Best Background Search Services Reviewed & Ranked for 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

If you need information about a potential roommate or an old friend, an online background check service can be a quick and convenient solution. However, it's essential to determine which background check sites are trustworthy and which ones should be avoided.

Someone should conduct a background search for many reasons, and the top-rated services can provide answers within minutes. We have scrutinized various background check sites to identify the most reliable options with comprehensive public records.

Each of the below-mentioned services has been assessed based on several criteria such as features offered, user-friendliness, relevance of results, pricing structure, and customer feedback.

Whether you require detailed arrest records through a criminal background check or simply wish to access public records information quickly, the following selection of background check services serves as an excellent starting point.

With multiple choices available for both high-end and cost-effective options, it’s crucial to ensure that you receive reliable results that justify your financial investment without falling victim to fraudulent practices.

Review of the Best Background Search Services

When selecting the best background check sites, we considered various factors.

Our ranking methodology considers access to information, pricing, speed of service, customer reviews, and available features. Please refer to the sections below for a detailed overview of our methods.

Let's delve into our top picks for the best background search sites and what sets them apart from the rest.

BeenVerified - Best Background Search Site Overall

BeenVerified is the best background check service that stands apart from others due to its unique court runner feature. This feature involves the physical visitation of courts by the BeenVerified team to gather documents that still need to be available online.

The service offers comprehensive reports on individuals by searching public records, social media platforms, and other online sources. It prides itself on having a user-friendly interface, enabling simple navigation and transparently presenting search results.

Privacy is taken seriously by BeenVerified, as they have implemented stringent measures to protect user data through state-of-the-art encryption technology. User information is neither shared nor sold to third parties.



However, some users have expressed dissatisfaction with the level of detail provided in the reports compared to similar services offered by competitors. Membership with BeenVerified is required to access these reports, and they offer discounted three-month prepaid subscriptions.

Although loading times can be time-consuming, this service ensures reliable and up-to-date information, which is helpful for personal search.

Pros:

Court runner manually searches non-digitized data

Mobile apps available for both Android and iOS

Uses a diverse range of data sources

Discount offered for three-month advance payment

Cons:

Absence of a single search option

Limited pricing transparency

Less detailed compared to other best background check sites

Services Offered by BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers the following services:

People Search : Leverage BeenVerified’s comprehensive list of potential matches to access updated information about acquaintances from school, vet online sellers to steer clear of scams or conduct a background check on your name for insights from the search results.

Phone Lookup : Combat the mystery of incoming calls or texts from unknown numbers with BeenVerified's reverse phone lookup feature. Identify the number owner's ID, location, and spam score effortlessly.

Email Lookup : Ensure the legitimacy of emails in your inbox by entering an email address into BeenVerified’s source. This tool helps confirm whether the email originates from a genuine individual or company.

Address Lookup : Gain valuable insights into a property you're eyeing for purchase or discover details about new neighbors using BeenVerified's address lookup. It's a valuable resource for informed decisions.

Vehicle Search: Whether you're interested in your car or researching a potential purchase, BeenVerified's vehicle search offers data on listing history, estimated ownership cost, and accident history. Make well-informed decisions about your automotive endeavors.

What Information Can BeenVerified Provide?

BeenVerified can provide a wealth of helpful information, such as

Contact Information: Access comprehensive contact details, including addresses, emails, user names, and phone numbers, using BeenVerified's extensive source.

Criminal History and Court Records: Delve into arrest records and conduct a thorough illegal record search with BeenVerified. This includes details on convictions and charges, even those that didn't result in convictions.

Vehicle Records: Gain valuable insights into a car's history by entering its VIN into BeenVerified. Uncover information such as estimated value, safety recalls, accident records, and more for an informed decision on automotive matters.

Caller ID: Shield yourself from phone scams or uncover information about unknown callers using BeenVerified's Caller ID feature. Enhance your phone call safety.

Property Records: Explore property-related details with BeenVerified, including current and past owners, property value, local safety data, and crucial information like square footage and construction year. Make informed decisions about properties.

Advantages of BeenVerified

BeenVerified offers a convenient and reliable platform with efficient search functionality and valuable services.

However, this platform is strictly intended for personal use. It’s illegal to utilize BeenVerified for credit checks, tenant screenings, or employment screening purposes.

There are several compelling reasons to try BeenVerified:

Billions of Records in the Source : Explore an extensive source exceeding one billion records with BeenVerified. Uncover a wealth of information for your various needs.

Reliable Data Sources : Benefit from reliable data from legitimate and confirmed public records. BeenVerified compiles public data, presenting it in a convenient, clear report to empower you in making informed decisions.

Trusted by Over 1 Million Users: Join the ranks of over one million users who trust BeenVerified. Whether through its platform, Android app, or iOS app, millions of monthly users and over 100,000 subscribers rely on BeenVerified for their information needs.

Cost

One benefit of using BeenVerified is its affordability. It provides subscription options that cater to different budgetary needs, allowing users to choose between monthly or yearly payments. This makes it a cost-efficient choice for individuals who frequently require background checks.

The price for a monthly subscription is $29.99 per month when paid on a month-to-month basis. However, if you pay for three months upfront, the monthly membership fee is reduced to $19.49 per month .

PeopleLooker - Best Background Search Site for Quick Results

PeopleLooker is an internet platform that offers comprehensive details about individuals by collecting data from various sources, including public records, social media platforms, and online directories.

The website presents a range of services like reverse phone searches, address searches, and background checks. This makes it convenient and user-friendly for users to search for people and access their contact information, criminal and traffic records, and other personal particulars.

However, the relevancy of the information provided by PeopleLooker may differ. Therefore, verifying the data obtained through other means is crucial if relevancy is paramount.

Despite this limitation, PeopleLooker is a valuable tool for those who need information on others, personally or professionally. It simplifies finding relevant details and can help conduct preliminary research or gather background information.

Pros:

Accessible customer service

Provides data beneficial for sales and marketing

Designed to integrate with platforms like Gmail, HubSpot, and Salesforce

Cons:

Limited coverage to individuals in the U.S.

Not classified as a consumer reporting agency

The desktop version offers less functionality compared to the mobile app

Advantages of using PeopleLooker

Utilizing PeopleLooker as a platform for conducting background checks presents several unique benefits. It offers comprehensive information by aggregating data from multiple sources, such as public records and social media platforms.

This extensive pool of data allows users to access not only contact details but also criminal and traffic records and career history, among other pertinent details. In addition, PeopleLooker prides itself on its user-friendly interface, streamlining the search process and presenting results in an orderly manner.

The convenience and accessibility of an online platform enable users to perform background checks at their convenience, ultimately saving them time and effort.

PeopleLooker goes above and beyond by providing additional services like reverse phone number lookups and address searches, augmenting the overall user experience.

However beneficial this may be, users must exercise caution when using the information obtained from PeopleLooker. Ensuring the relevancy of the data should be prioritized while also adhering to privacy laws and regulations governing its use.

Cost

PeopleLooker utilizes a subscription model where customers can test the service for $1 over 7 days.

If customers continue using the service, they can choose between two premium plans: a monthly membership priced at $23.99 per month or a 3-month membership priced at $19.19 per month .

TruthFinder - Best Background Search Site for Searching Public Records

TruthFinder has been selected as this year's leading background check site. It provides a user-friendly platform that allows you to search through public records on the internet effortlessly.

Whether you need criminal and traffic records, are interested in finding potential relatives, or want to search for someone before going out on a date, TruthFinder offers all these services.

The company boasts an impeccable reputation with an impressive A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and over 60,000 glowing five-star reviews.

Pros:

Unlimited reports with the subscription

Available on Android and iOS

Updated report monitoring add-on available

Reports may include results from Deep web

Cons:

No free version

Additional charges for downloading reports

Advantages of Using TruthFinder

One of the most significant benefits of utilizing TruthFinder as a background check service is its exceptional data quality.

This platform leverages an extensive range of sources, including public, state, criminal, and social media data comprising hundreds of millions of entries to furnish you with the information you seek.

Have you ever wondered if someone has conducted a comprehensive report on your background using TruthFinder? If you wish to remove your details and name from their source, simply submit an "Opt Out" request to the company. Doing so will promptly eliminate all your reports from their website.

However, even after opting out, you can still take advantage of all the services TruthFinder offers. A mobile app is available for added convenience and flexibility in conducting background checks on the go!

Cost

If you decide to buy TruthFinder every month, it will cost you $28.05 per month. However, if you opt for bi-monthly payments, the price decreases to $23.28 monthly billed at $46.56 every two months).

Intelius - Best Public Record Sources

Intelius , a well-known background check service, provides users with rapid and unrestricted searches and reliable reports. Since its inception in 2003, it has gained a reputation for its prompt record searches, specifically regarding criminal offenses and geographical information.

One noteworthy benefit of choosing Intelius is its strong commitment to user privacy. They ensure that all individual searches remain confidential, a vital aspect other online search platforms often overlook.

To protect user data, Intelius uses a secure connection using 256-bit encryption. This ensures that sensitive information remains safeguarded. By using Intelius, users gain access to millions of public records, significantly enhancing the search results' comprehensiveness.

Intelius is a trusted and efficient background check service that prioritizes user convenience, privacy protection, and access to valuable information.

Pros:

Extensive record source

Excellent mobile apps for Android and iOS

Rapid search results

User-friendly interface

Diverse subscription plans with varied pricing

Cons:

Pricing can be confusing

Limited customer service hours

Occasional incomplete reports

Advantages of Using Intelius

Intelius, the background check service provider, has many advantages and distinctive attributes. Firstly, Intelius presents an all-encompassing membership tier that grants unlimited access to background checks, an advantageous characteristic that offers excellent value for your investment.

You can trust your searches' security and anonymity with Intelius. Using top-notch 256-bit encryption technology guarantees that the individual you’re searching remains oblivious to your scrutiny of their personal history.

Cost

The cost of a people search membership begins at $24.86 per month. By paying for two months in advance, the monthly membership fee drops to $21.13 per month , billed at $42.25 every other month. The pricing for individual searches will vary based on your specific needs and preferences.

Instant Checkmate - Best Background Check Site for Ease of Use

Instant Checkmate is a leading background check service thanks to its reliable search results and user-friendly features. Users highly value the reliability of the information provided by Instant Checkmate, making it a trusted choice.

The service offers a simple-to-use smartphone app and search feature, which is especially useful for those looking for social media-related information. The comprehensive and detailed reports generated by Instant Checkmate are widely appreciated.

However, users may encounter delays while waiting for the report to be prepared due to the website's loading time. Like other services in its category, Instant Checkmate requires a monthly subscription and does not offer individual report options.

The cost of membership is revealed once the loading process is complete. Despite these minor inconveniences, Instant Checkmate remains a preferred option for background checks because of its relevance, simplicity, and thorough reports.

Pros:

Exceptionally reliable information

User-friendly mobile app

Straightforward and simple-to-use service

Comprehensive reporting

Ideal for property records search

Cons:

Reports may have a slower loading time

Lacks an option for generating individual reports

Advantages of Using Instant Checkmate

Instant Checkmate is widely considered to be the top choice when it comes to conducting background checks and uncovering criminal and arrest records.

However, its range of services extends beyond that. With a membership, you can enjoy unlimited access to reports and searches, making it an ideal and cost-efficient option for individuals who frequently require such services.

Even if you only need the information for personal use, Instant Checkmate still proves invaluable in obtaining data, particularly regarding criminal background checks.

It allows you to search for a person's criminal and traffic record across the United States, providing details on charges, convictions, arrests, or even their inclusion in the sex offender registry.

The website relies on information obtained from specific sources and uses a 128-bit encryption system to maintain the privacy of your searches.

It boasts an excellent customer service initiative and takes pride in sponsoring Together We Bake, a nonprofit organization dedicated to making a positive impact.

Cost

If you pay for a single month's service in advance, it will cost you $35.12 per month. However, the monthly membership fee is reduced to $28.09 if you pay for three months at once.

PeopleFinders - Best Background Check Site for Dating

PeopleFinders is known for its exceptional customer service, setting it apart as a top-notch background check service. Users can choose between single searches and subscription plans involving recurring payments.

To enhance user experience, PeopleFinders offers innovative mobile applications. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is evident through the consistently positive feedback for their excellent customer service.

However, if you decide to end your membership before the specified term, be aware that there will be a significant charge for early termination. PeopleFinders only supports searches within the United States and doesn’t provide a social media search function.

While there may be limitations regarding available assistance options, PeopleFinders remains reputable due to its quality customer service and diverse search options.

Pros:

Single search option available

Monthly subscription option

Exceptional mobile applications

Outstanding customer service

Cons:

Significant cancelation fee

Lack of social media data included

Limited searches to the United States only

Advantages of Using PeopleFinders

PeopleFinders provides many benefits as a background check website. Firstly, it specializes in delivering comprehensive coverage of public records, specifically in the United States.

This ensures that users can efficiently access relevant and updated information. Moreover, PeopleFinders has gained recognition for its exceptional customer service, boasting a responsive support team that promptly addresses inquiries and concerns.

The user-friendly interface and flexible search options PeopleFinders offer to enhance the overall user experience. These options include both single searches and subscription plans. The platform aggregates data from various public records, providing users with diverse information sources.

These advantages establish PeopleFinders as a valuable resource for conducting thorough and dependable background checks within the United States.

Cost

To become a member, a monthly membership fee of $24.95 per month is necessary.

Spokeo - Best for Reverse Email Lookup

Spokeo is an exceptional choice for background checks due to its free access to basic information, including reverse email lookups. For a more comprehensive report, there’s a minimal one-time fee.

Users can delete their data from Spokeo's listings whenever they choose. The platform boasts an intuitive user interface and frequently updates its content.

Pros:

Offers some free services

Provides an option to erase your data

User-friendly interface

Regular website updates

One-time fee payment option

Cons:

No unlimited search plans with no limits

Relevancy-related complaints from customers

Advantages of Using Spokeo

Customers can take advantage of Spokeo's services in various ways. For instance, you can end unwanted communication by identifying which text messages or calls are coming from telemarketers or scammers.

Spokeo allows you to research online companies before making financial commitments, ensuring their legitimacy, and safeguarding your hard-earned money. Many individuals also use the platform to reconnect with long-lost friends or family members.

Nevertheless, Spokeo doesn’t provide unlimited searches, and any unused searches within your account do not carry over into the following month. Despite these limitations, Spokeo remains a viable choice when conducting background checks on individuals.

Cost

Spokeo offers a monthly plan for as low as $19.95. Alternatively, you can opt for the quarterly plan at just $14.95 per month , with a total charge of $44.85 every three months.

US Search - Best for Affordability

Founded in 1993, US Search is a reputable background check service with affordable pricing options. It utilizes a robust public record search engine to offer comprehensive background checks.

This service has earned recognition as one of the top contenders in the industry due to its swift and efficient access to various criminal and traffic records, including those associated with sexual offenders.

US Search enables users to conduct thorough searches of state registers and nationwide sources. With extensive search options, including social networking sites, US Search distinguishes itself as an all-encompassing background check platform.

Priced at $19.86 per month, the formal background check provides the most comprehensive search results, including criminal and traffic records and vital financial information.

Pros:

Provides a money-back guarantee

Access to reporting for everyone

Features an extensive source of search options

Offers more search possibilities than almost all other best background check sites

Cons:

Room for improvement in the organization of reports

A virtual assistant is sluggish

Advantages of Using US Search

US Search is an innovative and well-respected website that specializes in conducting background checks.

With advanced technology and a wide range of search options, it has established itself as a leader in the industry. US Search was among the pioneers in collecting and presenting comprehensive reports based on personal details.

The intelligent search technology used by US Search aids users by refining their results and providing preliminary information like address history and known relatives. This feature dramatically facilitates the identification of the correct individual.

Offering seven different searches, US Search stands out for its unmatched flexibility in conducting background checks.

Cost

US Search is a website that specializes in conducting background checks. The company offers a money-back guarantee if customers are unsatisfied with their search results. They offer a monthly membership option priced at $19.86 per month .

GoodHire - Best Background Check Site for Employers

GoodHire is an esteemed background check service that has operated for around two decades while adhering to FCRA guidelines.

By utilizing digital access to public records, GoodHire offers a platform that’s simple to navigate and provides affordable and best online background check services.

Their thorough examinations include criminal history, court records, and other pertinent information required for employment screening.

GoodHire caters to the needs of both small businesses and larger enterprises by offering flexible pricing options. Their exceptional services have earned them high satisfaction from over 100,000 employers.

Whether users need a quick check or ongoing background check services, GoodHire is fully equipped to meet their requirements. They offer the convenience of initiating checks with just one click or providing customized quotes based on specific preferences.

Pros:

Accessible customer help center

Can deliver simple-to-read and reliable results

Compliant with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA)

Cons:

Additional charges for some searches

Imposes a set-up fee not listed on its packages

Advantages of Using GoodHire

GoodHire's background check service offers numerous benefits for employers and job seekers.

The foremost advantage is its ability to provide a reliable and thorough evaluation of an individual's background, ensuring that hiring decisions are well-informed and based on reliable data.

Doing so not only helps companies make safer and more trustworthy hiring choices but also protects them from potential legal troubles.

GoodHire simplifies the background check process, making it quicker and more efficient. This reduction in time-to-hire enables businesses to swiftly secure top talent.

In addition, their user-friendly interface allows employers to easily customize checks according to their specific requirements, promoting flexibility and adaptability.

Ultimately, GoodHire equips employers with the necessary tools for making sound hiring decisions that foster a safer, more productive, and legally compliant workplace environment.

Cost

GoodHire provides customers with three options for pricing for their background check services: Basic, Standard, and Premium.

For just $29.99 per background check , the Basic package offers critical features such as SSN Trace, National Criminal Databases, and Sex Offender List Search.



If you choose the Standard package priced at $54.99, in addition to the features above, you'll also have access to Domestic Terrorist Watch List Search and a 7-Year County Criminal Court Search.

For those who require the highest level of screening, there's the Premium package which costs $79.99 and includes all the features found in the Standard package along with Education history and Employer Verification services.

DeepSearchPro - Best Background Check Site for Advanced Web Search Engine

DeepSearchPro is an online service that conducts background checks and generates reports. It grants users access to a vast collection of public records within the United States.

The searches conducted through DeepSearchPro are entirely anonymous and confidential, ensuring that the individuals being searched remain unaware of the process. This service offers unlimited curated searches, consolidating all findings into a comprehensive report.

DeepSearchPro covers various search services, including reverse phone lookup and thorough background checks encompassing criminal and traffic records and other public information.

The reports generated by DeepSearchPro contain information such as current addresses, contact numbers, court orders, arrests, civil records like divorces and bankruptcies; it even provides information about an individual's relatives.

Pros:

Offers various records, including property and bankruptcy records

Unlimited searches

Risk-free trial

Cons:

The pricing structure may be confusing

Advantages of Using DeepSearchPro

DeepSearchPro is a background check website that offers many potential benefits.

Its objective is to provide extensive data coverage by accessing various sources, including public records, court sources, and criminal and traffic records. This enables users to obtain a comprehensive view of an individual's background.

To ensure relevance and reliability, DeepSearchPro uses robust verification processes. By consolidating information into detailed reports, the platform saves users time and effort that would otherwise be spent manually searching multiple sources.

The user experience is prioritized on this platform with its user-friendly interface. Reputable background check websites like DeepSearchPro emphasize complying with data privacy and security regulations.

Before using DeepSearchPro or any similar platform, conducting thorough research and gathering user feedback to assess its specific features and reputation is crucial.

Cost

DeepSearchPro provides customers with various pricing options to suit their preferences. These alternatives comprise a 3-day trial , priced at $0.95 for people search or $3.95 for a full background check.

Alternatively, customers can pay a one-time fee for a single report, such as a public records report, which costs $29.95 or $24.95 for a people search. For those who require ongoing access, monthly membership plans are available.

The basic plan costs $4.95 monthly and grants access to the platform's features for six months.

Alternatively, customers may choose the one-month membership option at prices of either $29.95 for a public records report or $24.95 each for both people search and reverse phone lookup services offered by DeepSearchPro.

InfoTracer - Best Background Check Site for Real-Time Information Monitoring

InfoTracer is a convenient online platform allowing users to perform thorough background searches rapidly and effectively on themselves or others. The platform collects pertinent data from extensive public resources, such as court papers, criminal and traffic records, contact details, and social media platforms.

This information is subsequently arranged and stored within InfoTracer's secure source, which can be accessed solely by individuals with a valid membership.

By utilizing InfoTracer, users can acquire valuable insights and comprehensive reports that enable them to make well-informed decisions based on the available information.

Pros:

Comprehensive report types

Deep web search

Affordable five-day trial

Supports desktop app and mobile browser

Cons:

The presence of numerous blank spots

No mobile app is available

Higher monthly fee

Advantages

InfoTracer is an online platform that provides individuals with comprehensive background information. It offers various reports covering various aspects, including criminal and traffic records, court records, vehicle information, marital status, and more.

In addition to this extensive data, InfoTracer also provides contact details such as phone numbers and email addresses. It assists users in locating social media accounts associated with the person they’re searching for.

One particularly noteworthy feature of the service is its inclusion of Google Street View images showcasing the target's residence.

Criminal and traffic records are a popular category among users who wish to check for any past criminal history, arrests, or sex offender registrations.

InfoTracer grants access to court records and outcomes of judgments. The platform also supplies information on bankruptcy. It even offers family tree records, including date of birth and death certificates and marriage and divorce details.

Vehicle-related data can be obtained using license plate numbers, while driver's license details may also be included in the generated report.

Although InfoTracer's menu system is user-friendly overall. However, certain limitations exist within the interface itself precisely when it comes to conveniently navigating back to search results or initiating a new search while viewing a profile.

Cost

InfoTracer provides a range of pricing choices to meet diverse requirements. Customers can purchase a report and a 7-day trial for $2.95 , enabling them to discover the platform's capabilities.

A monthly subscription fee of $24.95 is for continuous access to basic searches. If more comprehensive information is needed, extra charges between $9 and $25 per report may be applicable for thorough background checks.

Checkr - Best Background Check Site for Small Businesses

Checkr is a specialized consumer reporting agency that conducts pre-employment background searches. It caters to businesses of all sizes, from small to giant corporations.

What sets Checkr apart is its innovative use of AI-powered employee screening technology, significantly enhancing the search process. Using this advanced technology, Checkr can effectively identify and categorize potential negative findings during the background check process.

Additionally, it can predict how long the background check will take and filter information to comply with local laws.

Checkr's commitment to technological advancement extends beyond its internal operations. The company offers a convenient mobile portal that allows candidates to track their screening progress and communicate with support whenever necessary.

In addition to conducting domestic background checks, Checkr can search global watchlist records and provide international background checks. Their comprehensive services even include education and career verification as part of their offerings.

Pros:

Mobile phone-friendly form completion for candidates

FCRA-compliant services

Tailored pricing for companies conducting over 300 checks annually

Cons:

Occasional complaints about slow turnaround times

Additional charges for certain jurisdictions

Advantages of Using Checkr

Checkr is a website for conducting background checks, acclaimed for its prompt and effective service. It provides extensive coverage by accessing multiple sources of information, including career background.

The platform boasts an intuitive interface that simplifies navigation, offering tailored solutions to cater to the unique requirements of businesses. Checkr guarantees compliance with regulations and places a high priority on data security.

By integrating its API into existing workflows, Checkr facilitates seamless incorporation, enhancing overall efficiency. Its pricing structure is transparent, and it offers reliable customer support.

With a strong reputation in the industry, Checkr is considered a trustworthy option for precise and reliable background checks.

Cost

Checkr provides a range of choices and pricing plans for their background check services. The Basic+ option begins at $29.99 for one check , while the Essential package costs $54.99 per check and incorporates county criminal searches.

The Professional package is available for those seeking more comprehensive checks starting at $79.99. This package includes education and current employment verifications in addition to the features offered in the Essential package.

Checkr doesn’t impose set-up fees on customers; however, additional charges may be incurred for searches conducted in specific jurisdictions or DMV records. These additional fees vary depending on the state in question.

What Is a Background Check Service?

A background check service is a platform that provides a method for searching through public records, enabling the discovery and verification of various types of information.

Both individuals and companies utilize background checks to obtain a more comprehensive understanding of a person's life.

An internet-based background check service thoroughly searches all corners of the internet to gather information about the individual you’re searching for.

While most of these records can technically be found by yourself, it would take extensive time - weeks or even months - to acquire the necessary information.

With background check services, millions of files can be searched through rapidly, producing detailed reports in under five minutes.

Online background checks extend beyond criminal and traffic records; they also have access to career history, financial records, and other relevant details that provide insight into a person's life while confirming their identity.

However, conducting background searches isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach. How these searches are performed is subject to limitations imposed by the federal government.

These restrictions concern the type of information that background check services can report, the duration they can report specific details, and how they gather this information.

When an employer or landlord requests a background search, it becomes necessary to adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA).

This legislation stipulates that background check services must obtain an individual's written consent before proceeding with any searches.

How We Chose the Top Background Check Websites

In our evaluation, we considered four main criteria to identify the best five websites: data relevancy, customization options for search, user-friendliness, and cost.

Reliable Data

Data reliability is a significant factor when evaluating a background check website. This is especially true for individuals conducting criminal background checks, as the relevancy of the results is of utmost importance.

After all, why would you spend money on checking someone's background if you need to get reliable information in return?

To illustrate this point, imagine you have young children and a new person moves in next door. Concerned about your family's safety, you search for your new neighbor's name on a people-finder website.

However, if the site you used doesn't provide reliable information and falsely indicates that they’re listed on the sex offender registry for a severe crime, accusing your neighbor could have serious consequences.

It becomes clear why data relevancy is vital in determining the quality of websites that offer background information searches.

Search Customization Options

The top-notch websites for conducting background checks offer highly developed search features that effortlessly enable you to locate the desired information.

To illustrate, a background check with advanced filters should present numerous fields where you can input contact particulars such as date of birth, name, address, or any other distinctive data to narrow your search.

We sought out platforms with search functionalities that are uncomplicated, instinctive, and user-friendly enough for novices to grasp right from the start.

Ease of Use

In our evaluation of the best background check sites, ease of use emerged as a critical criterion. If you've ever abandoned a website due to its lack of clarity, confusion, and difficult navigation, rest assured that you're not alone.

Specifically for websites offering background checks, simplicity, and cleanliness are essential. These sites should provide clear information and directions to visitors.

For instance, BeenVerified boasts a user-friendly menu that highlights its available features. It also offers comprehensive details on what users can expect from its services.

At the bottom of their webpage lies a wealth of helpful resources such as guides, articles, and frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Price

When purchasing background check services, price is a crucial factor to consider. Whether you're seeking criminal and traffic records, career history, or trying to reconnect with someone from your past, no one wants to overspend. The background check websites we've curated offer various pricing options.

From one-time charges for the reverse phone lookup feature to monthly auto-pay subscriptions ranging from $15 to $30 monthly. Before committing to a recurring subscription, it's important to evaluate your needs and budget to make an informed decision that aligns with both.

Social Media Searches

Including social media searches as part of screening processes is becoming increasingly prevalent to identify any potential concerns or issues that could impact personal relations or travel plans.

While certain free searches are limited to Google's public indexing of names and linked pages, other background check services utilize specialized software to search for trends, names, and profiles.

For instance, BeenVerified goes beyond a simple Google name search by conducting a comprehensive deep web search that can yield skip trace quality results.

Customer Support

Best background check providers will boast a proficient customer support team who possess extensive industry knowledge and can address any queries you may have. If you encounter any obstacles during your search, they should be able to provide a clear explanation as to why.

In addition, trustworthy record search companies prioritize delivering optimal results for their clients rather than pushing unnecessary searches that might not align with their needs.

Opting for a paid search is an excellent solution when you require information that may be difficult to obtain independently. With most reputable companies, the collected information will be presented in an easily readable and well-organized format for your convenience.

Features to Look for in a Good Background Search Site

Say you have to conduct a background check on an individual. How do you go about selecting the most suitable background check service for your requirements? Continue reading and discover the key attributes that should be considered when choosing a background check site.

Access to State Records

While certain state websites provide sources that are either free or low-cost, allowing you to search for criminal and traffic records, arrest records, pending cases, and other related information, locating and using these programs can prove quite challenging.

Instead of spending hours searching online or struggling with a complicated source interface, you can utilize a background check website with access to state records.

By doing so, you can conduct a comprehensive background search in one convenient location instead of using multiple platforms.

Moreover, most best background check sites utilizing state records offer extensive information such as professional licenses, civil lawsuit background checks, marriage and divorce records, and other relevant details.

What Are Background Checks Mostly Used For?

There are many reasons why websites providing background check services are valuable.

Whether you're feeling apprehensive about meeting someone from an online dating site, attempting to reconnect with a long-lost friend, or have had a negative encounter with a previous roommate, conducting a background check on individuals can prevent potential future troubles.

Let's look at the most common motives behind people running background searches.

Online Dates

Online dating is undoubtedly an enjoyable experience. Who wouldn't be thrilled by the excitement of connecting with someone new? However, it's essential to acknowledge the potential risks associated with online dating.

Before embarking on blind dates or meeting individuals you've only encountered on the internet, conducting a thorough background check is advisable.

For instance, exploring their social media profiles can provide valuable insights. Verifying if they possess any criminal and traffic records and examining their previous addresses would be beneficial.

Fortunately, many background check companies offer swift and affordable people search services, typically costing just a dollar or two.

Roommates

If you have experienced difficulties living with someone, you can appreciate why individuals utilize background check services to confirm the reliability of a potential roommate. No one wants to live with an enigmatic stranger.

Hence, online searching for additional information is a commendable approach to gaining assurance regarding your new living arrangement.

A background check service can help examine public records, social media profiles, and other sources. Ultimately, it enables you to determine whether your prospective roommate has a criminal history that would make cohabitation with them unwise.

Lost Contacts

Thanks to social media, reconnecting with the people you've lost touch with over the years is easier than ever. However, not everyone has social media accounts.

If you've lost contact with someone, whether a friend, significant other, family member, or colleague, using a background check service online is an excellent way to search for them.

Of course, the more information you have about someone, the easier it is to narrow down your search results and find the information you want.

Reverse Phone and Email Lookup

A popular type of search that individuals frequently conduct is a reverse phone and email lookup.

If you have received missed calls from unfamiliar phone numbers, likely, you have previously utilized a reverse lookup feature such as the one provided by White Pages.

Nonetheless, the most reliable background check service will present an all-encompassing reverse phone and email lookup option that supplies comprehensive details.

These details may include the person's name, registered address, potential business name associations, or other relevant information.

Guide to Background Checks

Background check services provide a convenient and simple tool to gather information about someone before establishing a personal or professional connection.

This comprehensive guide outlines the definition of the best background check, its functionality, and the various types of information it can uncover.

How Much Does a Criminal Background Check Cost?

The price range for a background check typically varies from $10 to $500. The cost depends on the specific elements included in the background report.

Background checks that only include criminal searches are cheaper than reports that include career and education history and drug testing.

When comparing different vendors, it's essential to consider the components or searches included in their reports in relation to the overall cost.

If you choose to conduct a criminal background check through BeenVerified, you will need to sign up for a membership before gaining access to any reports.

The monthly membership fee is $26.89 if paid on a month-to-month basis. However, if you opt for a three-month subscription upfront, the monthly charge decreases from the standard rate of $24.90 to $17.48 per month.

What Shows Up on a Background Check?

There are multiple levels of background checks available, varying from basic information to comprehensive criminal background searches.

The extent of the search you conduct depends on the purpose of the background check.

For instance, if your intention is to discreetly gather information about an ex-boyfriend, you may not delve as deeply compared to conducting a thorough background check for a career at a high-security firm.

Today, companies typically perform various types of background checks.

Criminal and traffic background checks

Education history

Professional licenses background checks

Public records background checks

Social media scans

Best background checks typically include basic details about an individual, such as contact information, age, and date of birth.

They often provide more comprehensive information like records of criminal activity and arrests, career background, and educational history. There are several other elements that may be encompassed within a thorough background check.

Civil records

Relatives

Marriage licenses

Other types of licenses (professional)

Driving history

Military records

Photographs

Weapons permits

Aliases

Social media profiles

Sexual offender registry listings

Wikipedia pages

Personal websites

Blogs

And more, depending on the background check company and policies you’re working with.

How Long Do Criminal Background Checks Take?

If you opt for a reputable background check service such as BeenVerified or TruthFinder , you can expect to receive your criminal background check findings within minutes.

These services provide quick and convenient results, eliminating the need for lengthy waiting periods. It may take significantly longer if you obtain a criminal and traffic records check or go through a government or consumer reporting agency.

While many background checks can be processed and yield results within three to five days, there are certain instances where it may take longer. For instance, FBI checks typically require approximately 30 days to complete.

Although some federal background checks can be expedited, it's advisable to expect a comprehensive review that necessitates a 30-day wait.

Some background checks involve multiple data points, such as criminal history. The number of requests submitted in one background check directly affects the duration of the process.

The more queries included in a single search, the lengthier it might take for all information to be gathered and analyzed effectively.

How to Conduct a Criminal Background Check

A criminal background check can be done the hard way or the simple way. The hard way involves manually reaching out to public offices, submitting requests for public records, and searching through those records for specific information.

On the other hand, there’s a more straightforward method: using a people search service like BeenVerified.

With this service, you can quickly run a criminal history check by entering your target individual's name and city or phone number. You can even use reverse phone lookup tools to find someone using their email address.

By inputting basic information into the background check service, it will search its source for relevant data. Although this process may take a few minutes, you can be confident that substantial and reliable information is being retrieved if it takes longer than expected.

Best Background Check Sites – FAQ

Can You Do a Background Check on Yourself?

You can conduct a personal online search using a background check site. In truth, it’s something that should be done regularly.

Why? It’s an excellent method to uncover what individuals encounter when searching for your name online. This includes identifying inaccuracies or harmful images that could damage your reputation.

You can thoroughly explore public and state records and even delve into the depths of the dark web to obtain as much information about yourself as possible.

Moreover, certain background check sites provide an avenue for searching for unclaimed money or property.

How fascinating would it be if you could discover an unclaimed tax refund or inheritance waiting for you? All this information and more can be uncovered by initiating a background check on yourself.

Where Do the Best Background Check Services Get Their Information?

The most reliable website for conducting background checks will thoroughly analyze an individual's past and present to offer the utmost reliable information.

The process commences by examining public records, which consist of data obtained from documents that are accessible to the public, such as police reports, birth records, and property ownership deeds.

Following that step, this exceptional background check site searches secondary sources. These may encompass articles or news pieces published online, social media profiles, and telephone directories.

Lastly, they delve into additional internet sources, including popular shopping websites like Amazon. Moreover, they explore information related to your subscriptions and even details about your voter registration status.

They also examine whether you possess licenses for hunting or fishing activities and any professional affiliations or memberships you might have acquired over time.

Are Background Check Services Legal?

Background checks are permissible in most states, but each state has its regulations and criteria for conducting such searches. Background checks are legally required for many federal and state positions.

Certain jurisdictions impose restrictions on who can use background check services and what kind of information they can access through them. If you have any concerns or queries regarding your state's laws about background checks, it’s advisable to seek guidance from a legal professional.

Best Background Check Sites: The Takeaway

If you need information about a potential date, roommate, or long-lost friend, conducting a background check can be extremely beneficial.

We evaluated the top five background check sites designed for personal use only (meaning they aren’t FCRA-compliant). These sites include BeenVerified, PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, Intelius, Instant Checkmate, and Spokeo.

Each platform offers a convenient and efficient method to search for various types of information such as criminal and traffic records, location history details, names, and addresses.

They provide an exceptional way to put your mind at ease while equipping yourself with the knowledge to prevent future issues.

>> Get Started With BeenVerified >>

