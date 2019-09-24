Picky Eaters

We’ve all heard the term, “picky eater”... Heck! Maybe you birthed one! Babies and toddlers, especially are fickle beasts, whose likes and dislikes change with a passing wind. The struggle is REAL when it comes to meals—But there are also some REAL things you can do to get a handle on your picky eater. On this edition of All good in the motherhood, we continue our conversation with Megan McNamee, one half of the dynamic duo, feeding littles. Megan has been my go-to source of feeding advice, meal inspiration, and wise counsel on what to do when Matthew is chucking a plate of food at my head— the food he had several helpings of yesterday! If our baby let weaning convo was an appetizer. Then this is dinner.