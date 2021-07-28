ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill: Celebrities react to death of music icon

Dusty Hill, known as ZZ Top’s longtime bassist, died at the age of 72.

Hill passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, Texas, according to his bandmates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, who confirmed the news on social media.

"We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'," Gibbons and Beard wrote. "We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo."

Celebrities were quick to extend their condolences and appreciation for the legendary bassist.

Flea, bandmember of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, wrote on social media, "Ahhhh man, I love Dusty Hill. A true rocker. What a straight jammer."

"I’m deeply saddened by the loss of my friend #DustyHill. A great musician and a rock icon," singer-songwriter Christopher Cross said.

Ron Sexsmith, the Toronto-based singer-songwriter, posted his favorite song by the band in honor of the late singer.

"It’s with heavy heart that I have to say goodbye to one member of That Lil’ Ol Band From Texas: RIP Dusty Hill from ZZ Top," English singer, songwriter and musician Paul Young said. "I have loved this band since I was 14 & they are without doubt the coolest band on the planet!"

Last week, Hill underwent a health scare — leaving his band’s tour "to address a hip issue." But it was unclear if it related to the cause of his death.

"Per Dusty’s request ‘The show must go on!’. With that directive, ZZ Top has put the services of Mr. Elwood Francis, their trusted guitar tech of the past two decades, into play with his slide guitar, bass guitar, and harmonica playing in full swing," the group wrote on Facebook.

RELATED: ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies in Houston at 72

Dusty is one of the original founding members of ZZ Top, serving as their lead bass player and secondary lead vocalist since they launched the rock band in 1969.

Hill was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of ZZ Top in 2004.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.