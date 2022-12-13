Teen arrested in stabbing death of girl in Harlem

article

A teenager is under arrest on murder charges after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death inside an apartment in Harlem.

The NYPD says 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley of Manhattan is under arrest.

According to authorities, police received a 9-1-1 call Sunday at 5:40 p.m. about a female who had been stabbed inside an apartment building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard.

Upon arrival, police found Saniyah Lawrence, 16, with a stab wound to her neck.

EMS rushed her to NYC Health & Hospitals Harlem, but it was too late to save her life.

The NYPD later announced that they were looking for 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley in connection with the killing. He was arrested late on Monday.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.