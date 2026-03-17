Mamdani wants NYC to stop funding Adams' defense in lawsuit against him

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving to stop the city's representation of former Mayor Eric Adams in a sexual assault lawsuit. The city's corporate counsel argues that they should not continue to defend Adams because the former mayor was not operating "within the scope of his public employment" when the alleged assault took place. The sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Adams in March 2024 by Lorna Beach-Mathura, who formerly worked for the NYPD's transit bureau.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is moving to stop the city's representation of former Mayor Eric Adams in a sexual assault lawsuit.

City-funded legal rep

What we know:

The current mayor's legal department filed for a judge's approval earlier today, March 17.

The affidavit in its entirety can be read below:

The city's corporate counsel argues that they should not continue to defend Adams because the former mayor was not operating "within the scope of his public employment" when the alleged assault took place.

What they're saying:

Spokesperson for the former mayor, Todd Shapiro, provided this statement regarding the move:

"Mayor Adams has been proven innocent before and remains confident that the facts will ultimately prevail.

We do not comment on ongoing litigation. What we can say is that throughout his time in office, Mayor Adams conducted himself with professionalism and a deep commitment to the people of New York City."

The backstory:

The sexual assault lawsuit was filed against Adams in March 2024 by Lorna Beach-Mathura, who formerly worked for the NYPD's transit bureau.