Mamdani meets Obama at Bronx childcare center for readalong

The Brief New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met President Barack Obama for the first time on Saturday, April 18. The two leaders met at a school in the Bronx to read to and sing with children. Mamdani recently marked 100 days in office, and Obama previously had offered to be a sounding board for the city's new mayor.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani met former President Barack Obama for the first time on Saturday, days after Mamdani marked his 100th day in office.

Former President Barack Obama, left, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani read a book to children at Learning Through Play Pre-K in New York, on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

Mamdani, Obama meet in the Bronx

What we know:

The two leaders met at Learning Through Play Pre-K Center in the South Bronx, to read to children and lead a singalong.

While neither took questions after the event, according to the Associated Press, City Hall told FOX 5 NY that "in between singing Wheels on the Bus, the two leaders discussed the Mayor’s vision for the City and the importance of giving New York’s Cutest the strongest start possible."

Shortly before Mamdani was elected, the former President called him, offering to be a sounding board for him, according to the Associated Press. Saturday's meeting comes shortly after Mamdani's 100th day as the city's mayor.

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Mamdani's approval 100 days in

By the numbers:

A recent Marist poll showed New Yorkers view Mamdani's tenure as generally positive. According to the poll, 48% said they approved of Mamdani's job so far, while 30% disapprove; 23% said they were unsure.

The majority of residents (56%) said that they think New York City is moving in the right direction under Mamdani. That's up significantly from the 31% who said the same thing in October, before Mamdani was elected.