How New Yorkers feel about Mamdani's first 100 days

The Brief Nearly half of New Yorkers approve of Mayor Mamdani (48%), and a majority say the city is headed in the right direction (56%), a sharp turnaround from late 2025. Most residents see Mamdani as hardworking and empathetic, with about 6 in 10 saying he understands the city, is a good leader and is helping unify New Yorkers. While early reviews are positive, his approval trails past mayors and 23% remain unsure, showing many New Yorkers are still forming an opinion.



As New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reaches his first 100 days in office, New Yorkers are giving him a generally positive, though still forming, review.

What we know:

A new Marist Poll of city adults finds 48% approve of the job Mamdani is doing, while 30% disapprove and 23% say they are unsure, giving the mayor a net positive rating early in his tenure.

Beyond job approval, a majority of residents (55%) view Mamdani favorably, compared to 33% who see him unfavorably.

By the numbers:

According to the poll, 56% of residents say New York City is moving in the right direction, a sharp increase from 31% in October 2025, before Mamdani took office.

At that time, two-thirds of New Yorkers said the city was on the wrong track.

How do Republicans feel about Mamdani?

The improvement is especially notable among Democrats, while Republicans remain largely pessimistic.

Independents are still split but more optimistic than they were in the fall.

New Marist Poll: 74% say Mamdani is working hard

Big picture view:

Mamdani’s personal attributes appear to be driving much of his early support.

74% say he is working hard

61% say he understands the city’s problems

61% see him as a good leader

61% say he cares about people like them

61% view him as a unifying force

Majorities also say he is representing all New Yorkers, fulfilling campaign promises, and making decisions in the city’s best interest.

Just over half (52%) say Mamdani is changing the city for the better, while 27% say for the worse and 18% say he is not making much of a difference.

Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York, during a news conference at Gracie Mansion in New York, US, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. Mamdani held his first news conference from Gracie Mansion on Monday, after moving into the official mayoral residence with his w Expand

Support for Mamdani varies depending on where New Yorkers live and their political affiliation.

He performs strongest in Manhattan (55%) and Brooklyn (54%), where majorities approve of his job performance. In Queens (42%) and the Bronx (45%), pluralities approve, but large shares remain unsure.

57% of Staten Island disapproves, according to poll

Staten Island stands out as the only borough where a majority (57%) disapprove.

Politically, 63% of Democrats approve, compared to just 25% of Republicans, with most Republicans disapproving. Independents are more mixed, with more disapproval than approval and a significant share still undecided.

Adams reportedly had higher approval rating

While Mamdani’s early numbers are positive, they fall short of his predecessor’s early standing. Former Mayor Eric Adams had a higher approval rating at the same point in 2022.

Still, the data suggests Mamdani is building a foundation of support, particularly through his image as a hardworking and empathetic leader.