YouTuber Salish Matter draws massive crowds to American Dream Mall for makeup launch

The Brief Teen YouTuber Salish Matter is at American Dream Mall in New Jersey for the launch of her new makeup line. The event drew an "insane" turnout, with lines of excited children and parents creating a spiral in the parking lot.



Despite the unexpectedly large crowd, the event was reported by parents to be calm and under control.

The event, titled "Sincerely, Yours," features an appearance by Salish Matter for the launch of her makeup line. According to a parent, the turnout for the event has been shocking, with attendees creating their own line management in a "spiral within the parking lot." While the crowd is excited, the situation is reportedly calm, with only a few police officers at the front of the line.

The event, which is being held at the American Dream Mall, is a meet-and-greet for fans of the YouTuber, who is known for her family-friendly content. The lines were formed by parents and children who were eager to see the social media star in person.

According to the mall, the first 100 people in line for the pop-up won either a meet and greet with Salish herself or a limited edition Sincerely Yours sweatshirt and got to be the first to try Sincerely Yours products first hand.