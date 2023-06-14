Yonkers passes temporary ban on new smoke shops opening

The Yonkers City Council has unanimously passed a moratorium that stops new smoke and vape shops from opening in the city.

"They’re selling cannabis and illegal products, and so we need to get ahead of it," said Yonkers City Council Majority Whip John Rubbo.

Mayor Mike Spano applauded the decision saying the unregulated products are being marketed towards children and until he sees guidance from the state, the moratorium will stay in place.

"Essentially it says let’s give NY state a chance to catch up" said Spano.

For Greg Bogner, who opened a smoke shop in the city nearly two years ago but is still waiting on a license to sell some of his most popular products, the last thing he wants is to be shut down for not having a license, but he can’t afford to stop selling to his customers.

"It’s a scary situation. It’s a risk every day" said Bogner.

The moratorium is in effect through November 1st, after which the Yonkers City Council will pass new laws to strengthen conditions and figure out where exactly these shops can operate. The city hopes, by then, the state will give some type of guidance as to what these smoke shops can actually sell.