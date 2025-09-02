The Brief A warehouse fire in Yonkers caused a hazmat situation earlier today, and is affecting service on the Hudson Line between Yonkers and Greystone. FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reports that officials from the Yonkers Fire Department confirmed the fire is under control. About a dozen people were evacuated from the area, and half a dozen firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation.



A warehouse fire in Yonkers caused a hazmat situation earlier today, and is affecting service on the Hudson Line between Yonkers and Greystone.

Active scene, fire ‘under control’

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reports that officials from the Yonkers Fire Department confirmed the fire is under control.

The original call regarding the fire was made around noon earlier today, September 2, at 143 Woodworth Avenue. Located at the address is a warehouse that stores beauty supply products.

The source of the blaze was a chemical reaction, and it quickly grew into a three-alarm fire.

Firefighter crews are still in the area to manage the active scene.

About a dozen people were evacuated from the area, and half a dozen firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation. Air quality remains a concern.

Hudson Line experiencing service issue

Trains on the Hudson Line have resumed running, but are still experiencing delays.