Men board Metro-North in Bronx with body parts, dump them in Yonkers: sources

A torched and dismembered body found in a Yonkers shopping cart is now being connected to an apartment in the Bronx, and officials say men used Metro-North to transport it, according to sources.

New surveillance video obtained by FOX 5 NY captures the moment two men walked past an apartment building on Rogers Place in the Longwood section.

According to police, they're wheeling a cart that neighbors fear may have been the remains of a dismembered human body.

Body found in Yonkers

The crime was uncovered on Monday just before 2 a.m. on the border of Yonkers and Mount Vernon when police came across a body without hands or feet – set on fire inside a shopping cart on the Oak Street Bridge. But investigators determined the bridge was just a dump site.

Through video surveillance, police traced the men back to a five-story walk-up on the corner of 163rd St.

According to sources, the victim was killed inside an apartment at 903 Rogers Place, where the body was dismembered. The men then allegedly boarded a Metro-North train with the wrapped-up corpse in a shopping cart and rode it all the way to the Mt. Vernon West train station stop.

Crime scene investigators were seen carting out evidence from the building most of the day in the Bronx. Police confirmed detectives obtained a search warrant on Monday night and, once inside the apartment, found body parts, including teeth and limbs, inside the kitchen, as well as a gun and illegal drugs in the bedroom.

The cause of death was unknown at the time.