A dismembered body was found in a shopping cart near a bridge Monday morning in Yonkers, police said.

The body was found near the Oak Street Bridge near the border of Mt. Vernon before 2 a.m.

Police officers said that the body had been placed in a shopping cart and apparently set on fire at the scene.

The cause of death is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

