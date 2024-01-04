Former LI nurse manager indicted for allegedly engaging in relationship with inmate

article

A former nurse manager at the Nassau Correctional Center was indicted and arraigned Thursday for allegedly engaging in an unauthorized relationship with an inmate.

Yasmin Talbot, 48, of Levittown, was also indicted on promoting prison contraband, conspiracy and other charges.

Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said between January 2023 and May 2023, Talbot was a nurse manager employed by NuHealth and the second-highest-ranking nurse at NCCC.

She was suspended by NuHealth on Aug. 23, 2023, and resigned on Sept. 22, 2023.

At NCCC, Talbot was authorized to have limited contact with inmates and was not permitted to have any conversations with them.

When inmate Christopher Wright and Talbot called each other in Feb. 2023, they allegedly discussed how to bring a ceramic blade into the facility and transfer it to Wright.

"Yasmin Talbot allegedly used her position to help an inmate gain access to a dangerous blade and confidential information on prisoner locations that posed a safety and security risk to other inmates and jail staff," Donnelly said.

After many conversations, Talbot allegedly ordered a ceramic blade from Amazon and delivered it to her house in Levittown.

Donnelly said around Feb. 24, 2023, Wright claimed that he had chest pains and was taken to the medical unit for treatment. It is alleged that while being treated, Talbot provided Wright with the blade.

The make and model of the blade allegedly ordered by Talbot matched a blade that was recovered from Wright on March 14, 2023.

Talbot allegedly used her access to inmate records to look up where inmates were located and shared the information with Wright using "coded language."

"Abuse of power by correctional employees and those who work in the facilities has a destabilizing effect on the jail population and creates potentially dangerous conditions," Donnelly said.

Talbot is due back in court on Jan. 9, 2024. If convicted, Talbot faces up to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison.

Wright is due back in court on Jan. 8, 2024. If convicted, Wright faces up to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison.