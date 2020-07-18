Expand / Collapse search

Yanks' Germán casts doubt on MLB future in Instagram post

Associated Press
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán (55) in action during the fifth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels played on April 23, 2019 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Suspended New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán cast doubt on his baseball future with curious Instagram posts Friday night.

Germán posted a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform exclaiming in what appears to be a photo of him pitching in a game. The post included Spanish words that translated to: “Everyone makes history on both sides, I think I did mine at Yankee Stadium, if decide not to come back I will proud of my effort during an 11-year career. God bless everyone who has supported me”

He also put online an Instagram story with words that translated to: “I’ve left baseball. Thanks everyone.”

A right-hander who turns 28 on Aug. 4, Germán has 63 games left to serve in his suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. The regular-season is limited to 60 games this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know he’s in the States visiting his child right now,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, “but beyond that, I don’t really know much about. I just heard something like that, but I don’t really have much to say on the situation.”

Germán, from the Dominican Republic, was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. He lost his entire salary, which would have been prorated to $229,509 from $619,675.

