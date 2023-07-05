Expand / Collapse search

Yankees pitcher Cordero suspended for rest of season under MLB's domestic violence policy

By AP REPORTER
Published 
New York Yankees
Associated Press
MLB: JUL 02 Yankees at Cardinals article

New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero (70) throws a pitch during a game between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals on July 02, 2023, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis MO (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred on Wednesday for violating the sport's domestic violence policy.

MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season's final 76 games and the postseason.

Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in one start and 30 relief appearances and has a $720,000 salary, the major league minimum. He missed the 2021 season after Tommy John surgery while with the Chicago White Sox organization and spent 2022 with the Yankees' Triple-A team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees said in a statement they supported MLB's discipline and "there is no justification for domestic violence."

New York pitcher Domingo Germán was given an 81-game suspension under the domestic violence policy that he served in 2019 and 2020. Germán last week pitched MLB's 24th perfect game.