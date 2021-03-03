Yankees manager Aaron Boone taking leave of absence to get pacemaker

The New York Yankees announced Wednesday that their manager, Aaron Boone, would take an immediate leave of absence from the team to receive a pacemaker.

The Yankees said the procedure was likely to be performed later Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Boone had previously undergone open-heart surgery in 2009 and said he had been having symptoms recently.

"Over the last six to eight weeks I’ve had mild symptoms of lightheadedness, low energy and shortness of breath. As a result, I underwent a series of tests and examinations in New York prior to the beginning of spring training, including multiple visits with a team of heart specialists. While the heart checkup came back normal, there were indications of a low heart rate which, after further consultations with doctors in Tampa, necessitates a pacemaker," Boone said.

The 47-year-old is entering his fourth season as Yankees manager. The team started the exhibition season Sunday and was scheduled to play its fourth game on Wednesday night against Toronto in Tampa.

"My faith is strong, and my spirits are high. I’m in a great frame of mind," Boone said. "During my short-term absence, I have complete trust that our coaches, staff and players will continue their training and preparation at the same level as we’ve had and without any interruption," he said.

Boone played in the major leagues from 1997-2009 and was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2003, the year his 11th-inning home run off Boston's Tim Wakefield in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series won the pennant for New York. He is a third generation major leaguer, whose grandfather Gus, father Bob and brother Bret also played in the big leagues and whose nephew Jake is a minor leaguer in the Washington organization.

With the Associated Press.