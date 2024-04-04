Yankees home opener 2024: What to know for Friday's game

The New York Yankees home opener at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is almost here!

It comes after the team completed an opening 6-1 road trip on Wednesday. Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the season and added an RBI double in a two-run 11th inning, boosting the Yankees over the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-5.

With runners at the corners in the 11th following Gleyber Torres' single, Scott McGough balked in the go-ahead run when he failed to come to a set position with Juan Soto at the plate. After Soto flied out, Judge lined a double for a two-run lead.

What time is the Yankees game on Friday?

The Bronx Bombers are scheduled to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 1:05 p.m., when Marcus Stroman will square off against Yusei Kikuchi.

Gates will open at 11 a.m. All guests in attendance will receive an Opening Day Commemorative Ticket. Pregame ceremonies will begin around 12:30 p.m.

Exterior of Yankee Stadium after a game. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

According to the weather forecast, Friday will see a high of 52.

New year, new food options in the Bronx!

Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese

BBQ Filet Tip Loaded Tater Tots

Butterfinger Shake, Rainbow Vanilla Shake, Baby Ruth Shake, Black & White Cookie Shake

Chipotle BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Fried Zeppoli

M’s Spicy Chicken Wings

Meatballs & Cheesy Garlic Bread

Porchetta Sandwich

Soft Serve

Sweet Spot Bowl

The first pitch of the Yankees' home game against the Miami Marlins is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Monday, April 8. Five minutes later, the moon will touch the edge of the sun, the beginning of a solar eclipse.

For the next two hours and 26 minutes – perhaps for the duration of the game (thanks to the pitch clock) – the moon will cast a significant shadow over the stadium.

Here's what the eclipse will look like in NYC. (Courtesy: NASA)

NYC won't experience totality like other parts of the state, but skies will get dark, with the moon obscuring 90% of the sun at the eclipse peak.

It doesn't seem like the Pinstripers are too worried about the celestial distraction – the team is even offering Yankees Solar Eclipse Day T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans.

Here's the eclipse schedule:

2:10 p.m. – The event begins the moment the edge of the moon touches the edge of the sun.

3:25 p.m. – The maximum view (the deepest point of the eclipse) with the sun at its most hidden.

4:36 p.m. – The event ends when the edge of the moon leaves the edge of the sun.

The Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.