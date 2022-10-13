Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 postponed to Friday

article

Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians has been postponed from Thursday until Friday due to the weather, Major League Baseball announced.

A cold front moving across the Northeast has the potential to trigger severe weather in the metropolitan New York City region.

Game 2 between the Yankees and Guardians is now scheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Tickets for this game — labeled "ALDS Home Game 2" — are valid for Friday's game. Ticketholders cannot get refunds or exchanges for these tickets, as per MLB ticket policy.

All Yankee Stadium Gates will open to fans with valid tickets at 11:30 a.m., the team announced.

"Guests are strongly encouraged to arrive as early as possible to avoid lines that will increase in length as the game time approaches," the Yankees said.

The scheduled Game 2 starters are Nestor Cortes (12–4, 2.44 ERA) for the Bombers and Shane Bieber (13–8, 2.88 ERA) for the Guardians.

The Yankees lead the best-of-three series 1–0.