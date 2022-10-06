MLB Postseason Preview: New York Yankees | ALDS

article

The New York Yankees finished the 2022 regular season with a 99–63 record and the American League East title.

After a torrid first half in which they were on pace to win more than 110 games, the Yankees stumbled in the second half and fell one victory short of 100 wins. However, slugger Aaron Judge set a new AL record with 62 home runs and pitcher Gerrit Cole notched a new franchise record of 257 strikeouts.

The Bronx Bombers have now shifted their focus to winning the club's 28th World Series title. The Yankees' last trophy came in 2009 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Where Are the Yankees Seeded?

Under the new MLB playoff format, six teams from each league earn playoff spots: three division champions and three Wild Card teams.

By winning the AL East and having the second-best record among division winners, the Yankees are the No. 2 seed in the playoffs. They have a first-round bye and advance directly to the AL Division Series, for which they have home-field advantage.

"AL East champs — I mean, that's what we hope for in the regular season. We put ourselves in a good spot now. So I guess first mission accomplished in that regard, there's some satisfaction in that," manager Aaron Boone said. "But ... we want to win it all. And that's what we're focused on now."

Who Will the Yankees Play in the ALDS?

The Yankees will eagerly watch the best-of-three Wild Card series between the Tampa Bay Rays (86–76) and the Cleveland Guardians (92–70) to find out who their ALDS opponents will be.

Either way, the Yanks probably feel good about their chances: they're 11-8 against Tampa Bay and 5-1 against Cleveland this season.

What Is the ALDS Schedule?

The ALDS is a best-of-five series.

Game 1 of the ALDS is set for Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx against either Cleveland or Tampa Bay.

Game 2 is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13, at Yankee Stadium and Game 3 is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, at the opposing team's ballpark.

If necessary, Game 4 would be on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the away field, and Game 5 would be Monday. Oct. 17, back in the Bronx.

Where to Watch and Listen to the ALDS

Fans can watch the games on television on TBS or listen on the radio on WCBS 880.

What About the Yankees ALDS Roster?

Boone hasn't announced his ALDS roster yet but here is what he has to work with.

He is likely to hand the ball to Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Luis Severino as starters, although the order isn't clear.

Boone could trust either Clay Holmes, an All-Star, or Jonathan Loáisiga to close. The bullpen could be rounded out with Scott Effross, Lou Trivino, Lucas Luetge, Domingo Germán, Clarke Schmidt, Aroldis Chapman. Wandy Peralta is hurt but could be back in time.

José Trevino and Kyle Higashioka will catch.

Anthony Rizzo, D.J. LeMahieu, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Oswald Peraza could staff the infield.

Harrison Bader, Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Judge, and Aaron Hicks are likely to patrol the outfield.

Boone has Giancarlo Stanton as DH but Matt Carpenter, who is recovering from injury, could be ready in time for the series.

(The Yankees' current 40-man roster is here.)

New York Yankees Quick Facts

Home Ballpark: Yankee Stadium | 1 E. 161st St., Bronx, New York | Opened: 2009 | Capacity: ~46,500

American League East Division Titles: 20

American League Titles: 40

World Series Titles: 27

2022 Record: 99–63

2022 Manager: Aaron Boone

2022 General Manager: Brian Cashman

With The Associated Press.