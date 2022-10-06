MLB Postseason Preview: New York Mets | NL wild card series

article

The New York Mets finished the 2022 regular season with a 101–61 record and a playoff spot thanks to a wild card.

Although the Mets had the same record as their division rivals the Atlanta Braves, the Braves won the National League East title by having the better head-to-head record during the regular season. In June, New York was up by more than 10 games over Atlanta.

In just his first year as manager of the Mets, Buck Showalter becomes only the second manager in history to shepherd both the Mets and the Yankees into the playoffs. (The other manager to do so? Yogi Berra.) Showalter managed the Bombers to the ALDS in 1995; they lost to the Seattle Mariners.

This is the fourth time the Mets have won 100 or more games in a season.

In addition, second baseman Jeff McNeil won the NL batting title with a .326 batting average.

Where Are the Mets Seeded?

Under the new MLB playoff format, six teams from each league earn playoff spots: three division champions and three wild-card teams.

With the best record among NL wild cards, the Mets are the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and have home-field advantage in the first round.

Who Will the Mets Play in the Wild Card Series?

The Mets will play the 5th-seeded San Diego Padres (89–73), who finished second in the NL West. In six regular-season matchups, the Padres bested the Mets 4–2.

What Is the Wild Card Series Schedule?

The wild card a best-of-three series with all games set for Citi Field in Queens.

Game 1 will be played Friday, Oct. 7, at 8:07 p.m. Yu Darvish (16–8) will pitch for San Diego while the Mets will send Max Scherzer (11–5) to the mound.

Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:37 p.m.

If necessary, Game 3 would be played on Sunday, Oct. 9., at 7:37 p.m.

If the Mets defeat the Padres, they would face the Los Angeles Dodgers, the AL West champions and the owners of the best regular-season record in baseball, 111–51.

Where to Watch and Listen to the Wild Card Series

Fans can watch the games on television on ESPN or listen on the radio on WCBS 880, WEPN 1050, or ESPN Radio.

This year, the NLDS and NLCS will air on either FOX 5 or Fox Sports 1 (FS1), and World Series will air on FOX 5.

What About the Mets Wild Card Roster?

Showalter hasn't released his roster yet but we already know Scherzer is getting the ball in Game 1. Jacob deGrom and Chris Bassitt will likely start, too.

Amazin' Avenue's Brian Salvatore has some predictions for the bullpen and lineup:

Edwin Díaz, Adam Ottovino, Trevor May, Seth Lugo, and Joely Rodriguez are locks for the pen.

Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, Daniel Vogelbach, Mark Canha, Luis Guillorme, Tomás Nido, and James McCann will appear in the lineup in some form.

(The Mets' current 40-man roster is here.)

New York Mets Quick Facts

| 41 Seaver Way, Flushing , New York | Opened: 2009 | Capacity: ~42,000 Home Ballpark: Citi Field

National League East Division Titles: 6

National League Titles: 5

World Series Titles: 2

2022 Record: 101–61

2022 Manager: Buck Showalter

2022 General Manager: Billy Eppler

With The Associated Press.