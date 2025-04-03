Brett Gardner's son died from carbon monoxide poisoning: authorities

The Brief Carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death of Miller Gardner, authorities in Costa Rica confirmed. Miller died on March 21 while staying with his family at a hotel on the Manuel Antonio beach in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific. Miller is the teenage son of former New York Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner.



What we know:

Randall Zúñiga, director of the Judicial Investigation Agency, said they tested the 14-year-old Miller Gardner for carboxyhemoglobin, a compound generated when carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin in the blood.

When carboxyhemoglobin saturation exceeds 50%, it is considered lethal. In Gardner’s case, the test showed a saturation of 64%.

"It’s important to note that adjacent to this room is a dedicated machine room, where it’s believed there may be some type of contamination toward these rooms," Zúñiga said.

The head of the Costa Rican judicial police added that, during the autopsy, a "layer" was detected on the young man’s organs, which forms when there is a high presence of the poisonous gas.

The backstory:

Miller Gardner died on March 21 while staying with his family at a hotel on the Manuel Antonio beach in Costa Rica’s Central Pacific.

Asphyxiation was initially thought to have caused his death. After an autopsy was performed by the Forensic Pathology Section, that theory was ruled out.

Another line of investigation was into whether the family had suffered food poisoning. Family members had reported feeling ill after dining at a nearby restaurant on the night of March 20 and received treatment from the hotel doctor.

Who is Brett Gardner?

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, having been drafted by the team in 2005 and making his MLB debut in 2008.

Known for his speed, defense, and leadership, Gardner became a key figure for the Yankees over the years.

He earned a reputation as a fan favorite thanks to his relentless work ethic and dedication to the game.

As an outfielder, Gardner played an integral role in the Yankees' lineup, including during their 2009 World Series championship run, their last title to date.

He retired after the 2021 season and has remained away from baseball since.