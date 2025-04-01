Brett Gardner's son may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning: authorities

The Brief Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former Yankees player Brett Gardner, may have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, Costa Rican authorities said. The 14-year-old died suddenly in his sleep while on vacation in Costa Rica last month, according to State Department officials. The Gardners described Miller as a beloved son and brother, noting that they still couldn't comprehend life without his infectious smile.



Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner, may have died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities in Costa Rica announced on Monday.

What we know:

Costa Rican Judicial Investigative Agency (OIJ) General Director Randall Zúñiga told reporters at a press conference Monday that "high levels of carbon monoxide contamination" were found in the family's hotel room, and that might have been the cause of the teen's death.

"It’s also important to note that next to [the family’s] room there is a specialized machine room, from which it is believed some form of contamination may have reached the guest rooms, potentially causing the incident," Zúñiga said in Spanish, via the New York Post.

Zúñiga added that the OIJ notified both the local fire department and the Ministry of Health in order for them to "take appropriate action regarding this confirmed contamination in the room," and that the OIJ was working in tandem with the FBI in the U.S. as they "wait for the final results from forensic toxicology."

Earlier reports suggested that Miller likely died from asphyxiation in his sleep due to food poisoning, although that theory was later downplayed.

The backstory:

The 14-year-old died suddenly in his sleep while on a family vacation in Costa Rica back on March 21, according to State Department officials.

The Gardners described Miller as a beloved son and brother, noting that they still couldn't comprehend life without his infectious smile.

"He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family, and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day," they said."

Brett and his wife Jessica also share an older son named Hunter.

What they're saying:

The Gardner family has received an outpouring of support from former teammates and those who spent time around the family.

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, who played with Brett in the minor leagues before coaching him on the Yankees, offered his condolences to the Gardeners during a press conference last week.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner." — Yankees' statement on Miller's death

"I'd like to start by sending my thoughts and prayers to Jessica and Brad Garner on the loss of their son. Obviously, I had a really good relationship with him, and we're thinking about him and the whole Mets organization are thinking about the Gardner family," he said.

The Yankees also released a statement on the death of Miller.

"Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team said. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature," the statement read.

Who is Brett Gardner?

Brett Gardner spent his entire 14-year Major League Baseball career with the New York Yankees, having been drafted by the team in 2005 and making his MLB debut in 2008.

Known for his speed, defense, and leadership, Gardner became a key figure for the Yankees over the years.

He earned a reputation as a fan favorite thanks to his relentless work ethic and dedication to the game.

As an outfielder, Gardner played an integral role in the Yankees' lineup, including during their 2009 World Series championship run, their last title to date.

He retired after the 2021 season and has remained away from baseball since.