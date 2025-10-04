Blue Jays rout Yankees 10-1 in ALDS opener, Kirk homers twice

article

The Brief The Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALDS 10-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Starting pitcher Luis Gil lasted just 2.2 innings. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 4:08 p.m. Max Fried is expected to start against Trey Yesavage.



Alejandro Kirk blasted two home runs on Saturday, and the New York Yankees' bats failed to come up in key moments, as they dropped Game 1 of the American League Division series to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1.

What we know:

First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got the scoring started in the very first inning, launching a changeup from starter Luis Gil into the left field stands for his first career postseason home run. Kirk followed it up in the next inning with a homer of his own, to take the 2-0 lead.

SUGGESTED: Here’s everything you get with the new FOX One + ESPN bundle

Gil lasted just 2.2 innings for the Yankees, allowing four hits while striking out two.

For the Jays, starter Kevin Gausman was in complete control. The Yankees threatened a big comeback in the sixth, loading the bases with no outs. Ultimately, they settled for just one run after a Cody Bellinger walk forced a run home.

Dig deeper:

The Jays piled it on in the late innings, thanks in part to Kirk's second home run of the day, with Toronto batting around in the eighth inning. Yankee relievers did not strike out a single batter on Saturday.

What's next:

Game 2 is on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. on FOX. Yankee ace Max Fried is expected to get the start against the Blue Jays' Trey Yesavage.