Yadira Arroyo: Family, friends honor EMT on 6th anniversary of her death

It was six years ago on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day at the White Plains Road intersection in the Soundview section of the Bronx when EMT Yadira Arroyo was responding to a 911 call.

Arroyo worked overtime that night when 31-year-old Jose Gonzalez hijacked her ambulance and ran over the 14-year first responder twice. The incident was captured cell phone video.

Gonzalez was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month.

"He’s paying the price and every action has a consequence. He’s not going to be set free to hurt other people" said Vanessa Hernandez, Arroyo's cousin.

A celebration of life service was held Thursday on the 6th anniversary of Arroyo's tragic death.

Arroyo, a single mom of five children and known as the matriarch of Station 26, was remembered on the anniversary of the accident. Since then, her family has been fighting to get justice.

New York City EMT Yadira Arroyo is pictured.

"We will always grieve for Yari. Nothing will take back that horrific day, but justice prevailed" said Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo's aunt.

Jose Gonzalez had 31 prior arrests on the night he killed Arroyo and after more than 50 hearings, he was finally deemed mentally fit to stand trial.

Gonzalez will be sentenced on April 5.

