Man accused of killing FDNY EMT found fit to stand trial

A man accused of stealing an ambulance and then driving it over a fire department medic, crushing her to death, has been ruled fit to stand trial, prosecutors say.

Jose Gonalez faces murder charges and several other charges in the death of FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo in 2017.

Back at the time of his arrest, he told reporters he wasn't guilty.

"I'm innocent. I didn't do nothing," said Gonzalez.

His lawyer at the time said Gonzalez was severely mentally ill and didn't act deliberately.

Brother of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo joins FDNY EMS

The NYPD said Gonzalez, who had 31 prior arrests, was high on drugs when he stole the ambulance in the Bronx after it responded to a routine medical call.

The EMTs tried to stop him when Arroyo fell and was caught beneath the wheels. She was dragged across an intersection before the vehicle came to a stop.

The deadly incident happened at White Plains Rd. and Watson Ave. in the Soundview section.

Arroyo was the eighth member of the city's EMS to die in the line of duty. She left behind five boys.

Delays in the case against Gonzalez were blamed on the pandemic.

Then in May of 2022, Gonzalez was deemed unfit for trial but approximately four months later, health professionals at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center determined him to be no longer an incapacitated person, according to Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark.

Gonzalez is due to appear in a Bronx courtroom on Sept. 29, 2022.