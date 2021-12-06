WWII veterans reunited at Long Island museum after honor flight

The American Airpower Museum and Honor Flight Long Island honored men and women who served during World War II.



"For me I was only 18 years old when I was in service. I was in before the war. Sometimes I sit and try to think what happened," says Vincent Depalo, an Air Force veteran.



In October, Honor Flight Long Island took 9 veterans to visit Arlington National Cemetery outside of Washington, D.C.



On Saturday, those same veterans were reunited and recognized for their service at the Southampton museum.

For some of the veterans, it was an emotional time as they reflected on their time in the military as well as remembered the brave men and women who didn’t make it home.



"We were young when we went to war. We fought for our country…and we did what we could and we are glad to be back," says Depalo.



"This generation was finally given the permission to start to talk about their service experience because they never did. Many families and grandchildren now hear stories that they never knew about and the things that did happen during this WWII era," says Bill Jones the president of Honor Flight Long Island.