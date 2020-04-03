WWII veteran and coronavirus survivor celebrates his 104th birthday

article

It was a very happy 104th birthday for World War II veteran William Lapschies.

The Lebanon, Ore., resident celebrated with family members on Wednesday after surviving a recent bout with the coronavirus, according to media reports.

"They want to know how it feels to be 104? Pretty good. I made it," Lapschies says.

Lapshies held a birthday bash at the Edward C. Allsworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, celebrating with balloons and a large “Happy Birthday” sign – while seated in his wheelchair and wearing a mask.

The party attendees practiced social distancing, except for when some nursing home staffers, who also wore masks, provided some aid to Lapschies.

His family said the hardest part of the past few weeks has been not being able to give him a hug. The hope to be able to do that again very soon.