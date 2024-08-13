Wrong-way driver arrested after chase, crash with police vehicle in Suffolk County | VIDEO

Suffolk County Police say they have arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly crashed a stolen car into a police vehicle, injuring an officer.

Authorities say that Arthur Lambert, 33, of Bay Shore, has been charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, two counts of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and several other charges.

According to police, on August 10, Lambert was seen driving a stolen 1997 Chevrolet C35.

Officers attempted to stop Lambert in Deer Park, when he fled from police.

Officers pursued him, and say that Lamert intentionally struck a police vehicle, injuring the officer inside.

Lamert was eventually captured and taken into custody in Bohemia.