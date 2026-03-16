2 killed, 10 injured in wrong-way crash on Southern State Parkway

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The Brief Two people were killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway late Sunday night, according to New York State Police. Two passengers in the Toyota Highlander were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified them as Donald Maxwell, 82, and Liscent B. Maxwell, 88. Kutateladze was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.



Two people were killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the Southern State Parkway late Sunday night, according to New York State Police.

What we know:

Troopers say they responded to the scene around 10:13 p.m. March 15 at the westbound Southern State Parkway just west of Exit 17S in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, after receiving reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Dig deeper:

When officers arrived, they found several disabled vehicles in the eastbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation found that Diana Kutateladze, 36, of Oceanside, was driving a 2020 black Cadillac Escalade westbound with one passenger when the vehicle sideswiped a gray BMW traveling in the left lane.

Police said Kutateladze then lost control of the Escalade, crossed the center median and entered the eastbound lanes while still traveling westbound.

The Escalade struck multiple vehicles before colliding head-on with a 2016 black Toyota Highlander.

In total, six vehicles and 10 drivers and passengers were involved in the crash, police said.

2 victims pronounced dead

Two passengers in the Toyota Highlander were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities identified them as Donald Maxwell, 82, and Liscent B. Maxwell, 88.

Several other people involved in the crash were taken to local hospitals. One person suffered critical injuries, while the remaining injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators said speed and impairment appear to have been contributing factors.

What's next:

Kutateladze was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter in the first degree, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, second-degree assault, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage to contact New York State Police Investigator Jeffrey Shillingford at 212-814-9597.