World's longest nonstop flight will land in NYC next year: How long will it be?

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The Brief Qantas is launching "Project Sunrise," which will be the world's longest non-stop flight. The 22-hour, 10,000-mile journey will connect Sydney directly to New York City and London. The first aircraft was recently rolled out for ground checks and a two-month testing phase, with commercial flights expected to officially launch in the first half of 2027.



No layover needed! Qantas is about to shatter aviation records with the world's longest non-stop flight connecting Sydney directly to New York City.

What we know:

The 10,000-mile trip from Sydney to London and New York City will take 22 hours, reducing flight time by up to four hours compared to one-stop flights.

Qantas has dubbed the fleet of upscale Airbus A350s "Project Sunrise," in reference to their historic "Double Sunrise" endurance flights that witnessed two sunrises during World War II.

The 22-hour flight will be 2 hours and 40 minutes longer than the previous record holder for the world's longest nonstop flight: Xiamen Air’s 19-hour, 20-minute flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport in NYC to Fuzhou Changle International Airport in southern China.

Dig deeper:

The aircraft seats up to 238 passengers, including six first class suites, 52 business class suites, 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy accommodations.

A "Wellbeing Zone" between Economy and Premium Economy cabins will allow passengers to move around during the flight. It will also feature a hydration station and self-service refreshment bar.

What's next:

The first "Project Sunshine" airbus was rolled out of the hangar this week as it prepares for final ground checks and a two-month testing campaign.

Qantas says the first commercial flight is expected to take off in the first half of 2027.