$8M sculpture by NY artist unveiled at World War I memorial after more than a decade

The National World War One Memorial has officially been completed, marking a significant moment for a conflict often referred to as the "Forgotten War."

The World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C., which first opened in 2021, is now complete.

At the center of the memorial is "A Soldier's Journey," which is an $8 million, bronze sculpture that was first conceptualized by New York sculptor Sabin Howard, who won a design competition in 2016.

In cinematic detail, it tells the story of a soldier from deployment, to experiencing battle, to coming home a changed person.

"War is a horrible thing. I hate war," Howard told FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses. "So this sculpture to me was a way to make it apparent that humanity needs to be thought of as something that is sacred."

While Howard's bronze relief remembers one specific war, its message applies to all wars, he says.

"This is a symbol of who we are," Howard said. "It's almost like a Statue of Liberty or a Mount Rushmore that now sits 150 yards from the White House."

The centerpiece of the memorial is a striking bronze sculpture composed of 38 figures, stretching 58 feet long and weighing 25 tons.

It vividly depicts the journey of soldiers and their loved ones, capturing the emotional toll of the war from deployment to battle, and eventually to homecoming.

Howard, who initially faced significant resistance and bureaucratic challenges, spent nearly a decade bringing his vision to life.

Despite the obstacles, including attempts to block the project, Howard remained determined to ensure the sculpture’s completion. "This is truly a miracle," Howard remarked, highlighting the sculpture’s focus on the sanctity of human life rather than solely on the war itself.

The figures, sculpted in clay at Howard's studio in Englewood, NJ, were cast in bronze in the UK before being shipped back to the U.S. and installed in the park.

The memorial honors the 4.7 million Americans who served in World War One and the more than 116,000 who lost their lives.

Howard expressed his hope that the sculpture will serve as a poignant reminder of humanity's sacredness.

The unveiling ceremony, described as the "first illumination," will take place at sunset and will be live-streamed on Friday.

Smithsonian magazine has praised the sculpture as "perhaps the greatest memorial bronze of the modern age."