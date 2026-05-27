FIFA World Cup in NY/NJ: Schedule, roster and what to know

The Brief The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in two weeks, with the New York-New Jersey area hosting eight matches at MetLife Stadium, temporarily renamed "New York New Jersey Stadium." The venue’s first match will be Brazil vs. Morocco on June 13, and it will also host the World Cup final on July 19. The tournament includes a group stage followed by single-elimination knockout rounds featuring the top-performing teams.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just two weeks away, and the New York-New Jersey region is getting ready to host some of the tournament’s biggest matches — including the final.

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MetLife is now New York New Jersey Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - MAY 01: A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium on May 01, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

What we know:

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will serve as one of 16 host venues for the expanded 48-team tournament. During the World Cup, the stadium will officially be called "New York New Jersey Stadium," in line with FIFA sponsorship rules.

The venue is set to host eight matches throughout the tournament, beginning with a Group C matchup between Brazil and Morocco on June 13.

World Cup schedule for NY/NJ

Here’s the full World Cup schedule for New York New Jersey Stadium:

June 13: Brazil vs. Morocco, 6 p.m. ET

June 16: France vs. Senegal, 3 p.m. ET

June 22: Norway vs. Senegal, 8 p.m. ET

June 25: Ecuador vs. Germany, 4 p.m. ET

June 27: Panama vs. England, 5 p.m. ET

June 30: Round of 32 — Winner of Group I vs. third-place team from Groups C, D, F, G or H, 5 p.m. ET

July 5: Round of 16 — Winner of Game 76 vs. Winner of Game 68, 4 p.m. ET

July 19: FIFA World Cup Final, 3 p.m. ET

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When does the World Cup start?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins June 11 and will feature matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The tournament is split into two stages: the Group Stage and the Knockout Stage.

When does the World Cup end?

During the Group Stage, which runs from June 11 through June 27, teams play the other three nations in their group in a round-robin format. Teams earn points based on wins and draws, with the top two teams from each of the 12 groups advancing to the knockout rounds, along with the eight best third-place teams.

The Knockout Stage is single elimination, meaning the losing team is eliminated after each match until one nation remains standing as World Cup champion.

Official 2026 U.S. Men's National Team Roster

Goalkeepers:

Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

Center backs:

Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Midfielders:

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

Weston McKennie (Juventus)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Forwards:

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan)

Tim Weah (Juventus)

Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

Haji Wright (Coventry City)