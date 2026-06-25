World Cup gridlock: NJ transit service, street closures for Thursday's NJ match

article

The Brief Expect significant disruptions around parts of the city Thursday with a Gridlock Alert Day in effect for a 4 p.m. FIFA match at the NY-NJ Stadium. NJ Transit operations will drastically shift to prioritize game attendees for several hours in the afternoon and evening. Non-match travelers must use alternate routes during these restricted hours.



New York City commuters and city drivers should prepare for significant disruptions on Thursday.

A Gridlock Alert Day is in effect ahead of a 4 p.m. FIFA World Cup match at New York-New Jersey Stadium, bringing major street closures and transit shifts.

Street Closures

Local perspective:

If you are driving or taking the bus through the city, expect major delays and navigate around the following closures starting Thursday morning::

42nd Street (between 1st and 12th Avenues): This stretch will be closed to regular traffic and standard buses starting at 10 a.m. Only shuttle buses will be permitted in this area.

5th and 6th Avenues: Two lanes will be closed on both avenues between 59th Street and 42nd Street.

Penn Station boarding zones: Expect heavy pedestrian traffic and closures around fan screening zones located at 32nd Street & 6th Avenue, and 33rd Street & 7th Avenue.

Related article

NJ transit service

What we know:

If you are relying on New Jersey Transit, travelers should anticipate operational changes for several hours on Thursday.

Trains departing from Penn Station and Secaucus Junction Station will be temporarily limited to only customers traveling to NYNJ Stadium from 11:32 a.m. to 3:07 p.m. De-boarding at Secaucus Junction Station will also be limited only to customers traveling to NYNJ Stadium.

At the conclusion of the match, eastbound trains traveling to Penn Station will terminate at either Newark Penn Station or Newark Broad Street Station from approximately 6:36 to 9:08 p.m.

Be sure to check your specific train schedules and expect heavier crowds as we get closer to the match.

Featured article

NJ Transit alternatives

What you can do:

If you do not have a ticket to the match, you will need to find alternate routes home this evening. NJ Transit is offering several alternatives for customers during the adjusted schedules on Thursday.

Before the match:

Customers will be directed to take PATH service from the 33rd Street Station for travel to Hoboken or Newark Penn Station to continue to their final destination station.

Customers may also take NJ TRANSIT bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal for travel to points in New Jersey.

For customers traveling on the Main-Bergen, Pascack Valley and Port Jervis Lines who normally transfer at Secaucus for service to New York, trains will be bypassing Secaucus during this time and traveling direct to Hoboken Terminal. Customers may take PATH service from Hoboken to continue traveling to New York.

After the match:

At Newark Penn Station, Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line, customers may transfer to the PATH train to continue their travel to New York.

At Newark Broad Street Station, Morris & Essex Lines and Montclair-Boonton Line customers will have the following options:Customers can board a Hoboken-bound train to Hoboken Terminal, where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH or NJ TRANSIT 126 bus service from Hoboken to continue travel to New York.To avoid having to transfer at Newark Broad Street Station, customers may use trains that travel directly to Hoboken Terminal, where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH from Hoboken to continue traveling to New York.From Newark Broad Street Station, NJ TRANSIT rail tickets can be used on NJ TRANSIT Newark Light Rail for travel to Newark Penn Station, where customers can transfer to PATH service to New York.

Customers can board a Hoboken-bound train to Hoboken Terminal, where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH or NJ TRANSIT 126 bus service from Hoboken to continue travel to New York.

To avoid having to transfer at Newark Broad Street Station, customers may use trains that travel directly to Hoboken Terminal, where their ticket will be accepted for travel on PATH from Hoboken to continue traveling to New York.

From Newark Broad Street Station, NJ TRANSIT rail tickets can be used on NJ TRANSIT Newark Light Rail for travel to Newark Penn Station, where customers can transfer to PATH service to New York.