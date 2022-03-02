Workers at 2 AT&T stores held at gunpoint in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for two armed robbers who held workers at two AT&T stores at gunpoint in the Westchester Square section of the Bronx.

In the first incident on Feb. 25 at about 9:47 a.m., one of the armed suspects held an employee at 1559 Westchester Avenue against a wall while the other suspect tried to enter a merchandise room but failed. Both suspects left without any property.

In the second incident at about 10:20 a.m., the armed suspects forced customers and employees at 65 Westchester Avenue into a back room. The second suspect then forced an employee to open a secured room. The suspects then took 100 cellphones worth $110,000, placed them in a laundry bag and fled the store.

The first suspect was described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black face mask, a black jacket, blue hooded sweatshirt, blue gloves, black pants, and carrying a firearm.

The second suspect was described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, black pants, and black sneakers.



Anyone with information about the robberies should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.