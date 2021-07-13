Workers allegedly lit fireworks inside Taco Bell, locked themselves out

A Taco Bell employee was arrested on July 5 after she and a group of fellow workers allegedly set off fireworks inside the restaurant in Nashville before locking themselves out.

Courtney Mayes, 25, was charged with felony aggravated arson on Monday after Nashville Fire Department investigators received surveillance footage from Taco Bell management.

According to the fire department, the employees were seen allegedly locking the doors to the dining room to prevent any customers from entering the business.

"The video then shows the employees running around the inside of the store with fireworks in their hands," the fire department wrote in a statement.

Employees allegedly set a trash can on fire which prompted them to call 911 when they realized they had locked themselves out of the building and were unable to get back inside to put out the fire, according to fire department investigators.

NFD arrived on the scene and was forced to break into the restaurant and extinguish the fire.

Investigators later found evidence that fireworks were lit inside the bathroom, which caused damage to the building costing up to $30,000.

So far, Mayes is the only one who has been charged. Authorities are offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any other parties involved in the arson.



