NYPD officer shot in Woodbridge, NJ: What we know

FOX 5 NY has learned an NYPD officer was shot overnight in the foot in Woodbridge, NJ. Officials in Middlesex County have confirmed there was an officer-involved shooting near a hotel complex.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the NYPD, responded to the complex, which is home to a banquet hall and the Raritan Hotel.

According to FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti, police focused their attention on the back parking lot behind the hotel located on King Georges Post Road.

Tomassetti reports a tow truck was also seen towing away a white SUV. Police were seen walking to and from their vehicles with what appeared to be evidence. It's unclear, though, exactly what they were holding.

Multiple agencies were on scene, including Woodbridge and Edison police, as well as the NYPD. It's unclear why NYPD officers were out in New Jersey, but squad cars were seen at the hotel, and it appeared they were somehow involved in the investigation.

The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.