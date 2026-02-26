2 men charged in hate crime for setting woman’s boots on fire in NYC

article

Two men allegedly set a woman’s boots on fire while making anti-Black statements last week in what police are calling a hate crime.

What we know:

According to police, the two men have been arrested in connection with the arson attack.

What happened?

Dig deeper:

Police say the incident happened Thursday, Feb. 19, just before 3 p.m. near West 26th Street and Seventh Avenue.

A 54-year-old woman told police she was approached by two unidentified men. One of the men began talking to her and then leaned in to kiss her, police said. The woman pushed him away, and he responded by making anti-Black statements.

As the woman tried to walk away, the two men blocked her from leaving, authorities said. One of them then pulled out a lighter and set her boots on fire.

The woman ran from the scene. The two men remained at the location, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The damaged boots are valued at about $89.

2 men charged with hate crimes, arson

Michael A. Santiago, 31 and Michael James, 33, of the same address, were arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Both men are charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, criminal mischief as a hate crime, three counts of aggravated harassment, attempted assault, menacing as a hate crime, criminal mischief, arson, menacing and criminal tampering, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).