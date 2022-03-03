Woman’s dismembered torso found inside shopping cart in NYC
article
NEW YORK - A woman's dismembered torso was found in a shopping car in Brooklyn early on Thursday morning.
The NYPD responded to a 911 call at about 1:45 a.m. at the corner of Pennsylvania Ave. and Atlantic Ave. in the Cypress Hills section.
They found the torso in a large bag inside a shopping cart. The woman's head, arms, and legs were missing.
Her identity is still unknown.
The Medical Examiner will try to determine the cause of death and police say the investigation remains ongoing.
No other details were immediately available.