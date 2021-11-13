Woman wanted for trespassing near Bronx Zoo lion exhibit, again

The Bronx Zoo's "Lion Lady" is at it again.

A woman who was charged two years ago with trespassing near the lion exhibit and taunting the animals at the Bronx Zoo is wanted again for doing the same this past week, New York City police said.

Police asked for the public's help Friday night in locating Myah Autry, 32, who is accused of trespassing in a fenced-in area near the lion exhibit Thursday, authorities said.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Cellphone video obtained shows a woman wearing a red dress and leopard-print shawl standing across a moat from a lion and talking to it, holding roses and tossing money.

A zoo spokesperson says she's harassing the lions with no regard for her safety.

In a statement, the zoo said: "The Bronx Zoo has a zero-tolerance policy in matters such as this and will aggressively seek prosecution against this individual and anyone who violates park safety rules."

Police said Autry took off from the scene before they could apprehend her. She is facing a new trespassing charge.

It's not clear if she has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.