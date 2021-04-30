Woman wanted for killing emotional support animal

article

Police on Long Island are looking for a woman accused of killing an emotional support dog in a hit-and-run incident.

Suffolk County Police say it happened on April 23, 2021, in Selden.

A woman was walking with her dog, Romeo, on Pine Street. when a dark-colored SUV hit the toy poodle, killing it.

The owner reached into the driver's vehicle and attempted to stop her but the driver took off.

Police released a sketch of the woman. She is described as white with blond shoulder-length hair and in her 30s.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information.

