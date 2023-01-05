Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen

article

The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex.

Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.

They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen floor. She had a stab wound to her torso.

EMS responded but it was too late to save her life.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police have not made any arrests in the case and say the investigation is continuing.

Epton lived at a housing complex on 120th St. in East Harlem.