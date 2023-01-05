Woman found stabbed to death in East Harlem kitchen
article
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman at an East Harlem apartment complex.
Police responded to a 911 call at 435 E. 102nd St. at around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday.
They found 45-year-old Lisa Epton unconscious and unresponsive lying face down on the kitchen floor. She had a stab wound to her torso.
EMS responded but it was too late to save her life.
Police have not made any arrests in the case and say the investigation is continuing.
Epton lived at a housing complex on 120th St. in East Harlem.