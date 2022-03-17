Expand / Collapse search

Woman stabbed on street in Manhattan: NYPD

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 10:54PM
East Harlem
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in East Harlem on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the attack happened around 3:15 p.m. following a dispute on Madison Avenue near 109th Street.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to St. Luke's Hospital. She is expected to survive.

Police say the victim and the suspect know each other.

So far, no-one has been arrested and the incident is still under investigation.

