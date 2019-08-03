Woman stabbed on Brooklyn subway platform

article

The New York City Police Department says that they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing that occurred on a subway platform in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the suspect approached the 23-year-old victim on a southbound 3 Train platform inside the Utica Avenue subway station and displayed a knife. The suspect then stabbed the victim two times in her arm and one time in her abdomen before running away to the street.

EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a female in her late 20's with dark skin, dreadlocks with blond tips, wearing a black sports bra, blue jeans ripped at the knees and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.



All calls are strictly confidential.