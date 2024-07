article

A woman was stabbed multiple times in the torso on the mezzanine level inside a Queens subway station, police said.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. on the "E" line mezzanine at the Jamaica-Van Wyck Station.

Police said the 23-year-old woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.